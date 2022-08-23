Read full article on original website
SBI investigating after Enfield mayor helps topple Confederate memorial
Since 2015, the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified more than 300 Confederate memorials that have been removed.
rrspin.com
Patriot's Day service set for September 10
AMVETS Post 101 will host the 21st Annual Patriot’s Day/9-11 service on Saturday, September 10 at Centennial Park. The service begins at 8:45 a.m. “We will take this time to recognize and remember those who died in New York, the Pentagon, and Somerset, Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001,” said Jean Reaves, post commander. “We will equally recognize our own first responders and the many volunteers that address emergency and urgent needs across our entire community.”
cbs17
Man convicted in 2021 shootout with Nash County deputies
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury has convicted a man who was involved in a shootout with Nash County deputies on I-95, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jarred Javon Ford, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was convicted for illegally possessing a gun and shooting at Nash County deputies several times during a traffic stop.
North Carolina gang leader sentenced to over 27 years for drug conspiracy
On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant of the man's house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.
Company running Lawrenceville prison details response to suspected overdoses, death amid state investigation
The corporation running Virginia's only private prison says that "increasingly sophisticated methods" are being used to smuggle in drugs as the state investigates several potential overdoses and a death at the facility.
WITN
SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of a Confederate monument in an Enfield town park. Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in Randolph Park since 1928.
WITN
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A confrontation between a group of Winterville police officers and a man in front of his own home led to viral Facebook posts from the police department and the man’s mother. “I don’t answer questions,” Winterville resident Braxton Pettyjohn, 20, responded to Winterville police officers...
Winterville residents upset about police stop; chief responds
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a Tuesday morning encounter between Winterville police and 20-year-old Braxton Pettyjohn. “My son is a driver at night. As I mentioned, he has a cam in his car. So as he’s driving, the police officer is in front of him,” said Ora Lee Pettyjohn, Braxton’s mother. […]
3rd brother of men accused of killing NC deputy Ned Byrd charged with ammo offense; 2nd brother appears in court
A third brother of the two men charged with killing a Wake County deputy was arraigned in federal court Wednesday with his brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo.
cbs17
4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Greenville Police Department hosting free haircut, backpack event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get the students ready for school. On Saturday, the Greenville Police Department will be hosting the sixth annual Cops and Barbers, where students can get ready to go back to school by getting free haircuts and backpacks. The following locations will have drop-off areas while supplies last: Kampus Kuts, […]
WITN
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020. Federal prosecutors say...
rrspin.com
SNPD, HCSO respond to three shootings in 12-hour span
Scotland Neck police and the Halifax County Sheriff's Office are investigating three shootings in a 12-hour period in the same area. The rash of shootings began Monday, Scotland Neck police Chief John Tippette said. An adult male was shot in the back at the second shooting which happened in the...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Washington, North Carolina
Forget Washington, D.C., North Carolina has its own Washington — and instead of calling it “Little Washington,” the way some locals do, call it “the original Washington.” In 1776, it was the first place named for the general and future president — 15 years before the new United States capital site was named.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
rrspin.com
Three transported for injuries following WestRock call
The Roanoke Rapids Fire Department responded to a call at WestRock this afternoon which ended up with three people being transported for treatment of what Chief Jason Patrick said were apparent steam burns. The initial call came in shortly before 1:30 p.m. came in as an explosion. However, when firefighters,...
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
cbs17
3 drive-by shootings in 12 hours believed to be part of months-long string, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating three drive-by shootings that happened in the same area over a 12-hour period. They believe all three shootings are related to a string of drive-by shootings that have been going on for months. Officers said they were...
Four injured from steam release at Roanoke Rapids paper mill
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. — Four people were injured, including one critically, from steam released from a valve at a Roanoke Rapids paper mill. The incident happened at WestRock around 1:30 p.m. "Just to make you aware, we had a machine blow up at 100 Gaston Road," radio traffic reported...
cbs17
2 caught on camera cutting through safe, steel door with power saw at Goldsboro business
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people cut through the steel door of a business before aiming their power saw at a safe, Goldsboro police said. The city’s police department said Tuesday that the break-in took place at about 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Longhorn Business Center in the 1700 block of Highway 117 southbound, where Goldsboro officers responded to an alarm call.
