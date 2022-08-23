Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Vigil held for Wasco State Prison counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Sunday friends and family came together for a vigil for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway, according to Bakersfield Police. The vigil was held in the same...
Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
msn.com
Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City
A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitar player Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play.
Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
1 identified in bodies found near Cal City
UPDATE (8/26/2022) One of the bodies found near Cal City August 21 has been identified as Lawrence Olen Petree, 88, of Bakersfield. Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after...
No arrest made in latest DUI checkpoint
Bakersfield police screened a little over 1,800 vehicles at a DUI checkpoint Friday night near Coffee Road.
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Man shot, killed in River Walk Target parking lot was a 16-year CDCR employee, youth coach
UPDATE (8/26/2022) The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has confirmed that Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, worked as a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. He was an employee in the CDCR since 2006. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops...
3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
Calif. Musician and Wife Found Dead in Car on Desert Road: 'What Were They Doing Out There?' Asks Cousin
A beloved local musician and his wife died after their car seemingly broke down on a desert road in California, leaving family members with questions, according to multiple reports. The bodies of an adult male and female were discovered east of California City near Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street on...
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
Bakersfield Now
Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
Man dies from gunshot wounds at SW Bakersfield shopping center: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man died Wednesday evening after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center. Police were called to the parking lot of the Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway near Buena Vista Road just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 24 to check the welfare […]
Bakersfield Now
Low water levels at Lake Truxtun leaves several dead fish exposed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For months, water levels have been getting lower and lower at Lake Truxtun in northwest Bakersfield and that's bringing in a new problem, several dead, smelly fish exposed. Before that water seemingly disappeared from the lake, it attracted fishers from all over. Now, with the...
Bakersfield Now
City of Bakersfield: Temporary road closures begin next week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced several closures impacting drivers will begin next week. Northbound Highway 99 (Monday, August 29 -Friday, Sept. 2):. Nighttime lane closures are scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closure is set to...
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
Bakersfield Californian
Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
Comments / 0