Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Vigil held for Wasco State Prison counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Sunday friends and family came together for a vigil for Benny Juarez Alcala Jr. Alcala Jr. was shot and killed Wednesday night in the parking lot of The Shops at River Walk on Stockdale Highway, according to Bakersfield Police. The vigil was held in the same...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
msn.com

Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City

A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said. Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report about two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitar player Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on Aug. 21. There were no signs of foul play.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
msn.com

1 identified in bodies found near Cal City

UPDATE (8/26/2022) One of the bodies found near Cal City August 21 has been identified as Lawrence Olen Petree, 88, of Bakersfield. Two bodies were found in a vehicle near California City Sunday by deputies, but at this time the sheriff's office is not considering it a homicide. Just after...
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
KGET

Man shot, killed in NE Bakersfield on University Avenue identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed on University Avenue in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Aiden Seth Marquez, 19, of Bakersfield was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Marquez was one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3 people shot, wounded in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were wounded by gunfire Thursday night in northeast Bakersfield. Emergency crews and police were called to the area of Jefferson Street at Jefferson Park where one person was found with non-life threatening injuries, a police officer told 17 News at the scene. Two more people were found a few […]
KGET

3 arrests made during CHP operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol conducted a street racing and DUI enforcement operation Saturday evening, according to CHP. The operation was held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to CHP. Three arrests were made, one DUI arrest, one arrest for reckless driving and one for weapons charges. Officials say three vehicles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Two homes burned in 3-alam fire in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire that burned through two homes in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to what was reported as an outside fire around 3:30 p.m. on Thatch Avenue, off Pacheco and Akers roads. When they got there they found two home burning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Low water levels at Lake Truxtun leaves several dead fish exposed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For months, water levels have been getting lower and lower at Lake Truxtun in northwest Bakersfield and that's bringing in a new problem, several dead, smelly fish exposed. Before that water seemingly disappeared from the lake, it attracted fishers from all over. Now, with the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

City of Bakersfield: Temporary road closures begin next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced several closures impacting drivers will begin next week. Northbound Highway 99 (Monday, August 29 -Friday, Sept. 2):. Nighttime lane closures are scheduled for all lanes of northbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58. The closure is set to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

