71st Houghton County Fair wraps up final day of weekend
HNACOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair wrapped up its final day of the fair weekend Sunday. According to fair organizers, the 71st Houghton County Fair saw about 25,000 attendees this year over the weekend. 12-year-old Gavin Dessellier says one of his favorite parts of the fair was the food.
Hancock floral shop opens two new locations in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Protea Floral and Botanicals, a Hancock-based floral shop, opened two new locations in Houghton last week. Owner Bobbi Bicigo started in a fifth-wheel camper on her parent’s property now her business has expanded into a shared location on Sheldon Avenue and the old Baby E’s Barbeque building.
