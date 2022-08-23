Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
Healthline
What Can an MRI of the Liver Detect?
Medical professionals can use an MRI to examine the structure and function of your liver. MRIs are highly accurate and don’t use radiation. However, they can be expensive and not everyone is a candidate for this type of imaging scan. This article will explore what types of symptoms and...
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
ptproductsonline.com
Treadmill Exercise Shown to Improve Parkinson’s Symptoms in Mice
“We’re very excited about the results,” said Kalipada Pahan, PhD, Floyd A. Davis, MD, Endowed Chair in Neurology and professor of neurological sciences, biochemistry, pharmacology at the RUSH University Medical Center. “Our hope is that we can use this as a jumping off point for furthering our ability to help Parkinson’s patients manage their symptoms.”
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
verywellhealth.com
Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?
Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
Medical News Today
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
scitechdaily.com
New American Heart Association Report Outlines Most Common Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases
New American Heart Association scientific statement indicates symptoms frequently overlap among conditions and may vary by sex. A “state of the science” review details the most reported symptoms of 6 cardiovascular diseases (CVDs): heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders, and peripheral artery and vein disease (PAD and PVD).
A promising asthma treatment proved to be successful in early trials on mice
It is estimated that more than 250 million people globally suffer from asthma, which also causes hundreds of thousands of fatalities annually. Therefore, finding a cure for the condition could be life-changing for a large number of people. Scientists have now developed a new potential long-term treatment for asthma. The...
Healthline
What Is the Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale?
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic and progressive disease. Understanding its severity is an important factor in helping you and your doctor evaluate whether treatments are working, what treatments to consider next, and how to prevent progression and damage in the future. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Severity Scale (RASS) was designed...
ptproductsonline.com
Early Blood Tests Predict Death, Severe Disability for Traumatic Brain Injury
A study finds that blood tests taken the day of a traumatic brain injury can predict which patients are likely to die or survive with severe disability, allowing clinicians to make decisions earlier on possible treatment of TBI. Researchers from Michigan Medicine, the University of California San Francisco and the...
Nature.com
Early decompression promotes motor recovery after cervical spinal cord injury in rats with chronic cervical spinal cord compression
The number of elderly patients with spinal cord injury without radiographic abnormalities (SCIWORA) has been increasing in recent years and common of most cervical spinal cord injuries. Basic research has shown the effectiveness of early decompression after spinal cord injury on the spinal cord without stenosis; no studies have reported the efficacy of decompression in models with spinal cord compressive lesions. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effects of decompression surgery after acute spinal cord injury in rats with chronic spinal cord compressive lesions, mimicking SCIWORA. A water-absorbent polymer sheet (Aquaprene DX, Sanyo Chemical Industries) was inserted dorsally into the 4"“5th cervical sublaminar space in 8-week-old Sprague Dawley rats to create a rat model with a chronic spinal compressive lesion. At the age of 16Â weeks, 30 mildly myelopathic or asymptomatic rats with a Basso, Beattie, and Bresnahan score (BBB score) of 19 or higher were subjected to spinal cord compression injuries. The rats were divided into three groups: an immediate decompression group (decompress immediately after injury), a sub-acute decompression group (decompress 1Â week after injury), and a non-decompression group. Behavioral and histological evaluations were performed 4Â weeks after the injury. At 20Â weeks of age, the BBB score and FLS (Forelimb Locomotor Scale) of both the immediate and the sub-acute decompression groups were significantly higher than those of the non-decompression group. There was no significant difference between the immediate decompression group and the sub-acute decompression group. TUNEL (transferase-mediated dUTP nick end labeling) staining showed significantly fewer positive cells in both decompression groups compared to the non-decompression group. LFB (Luxol fast blue) staining showed significantly more demyelination, and GAP-43 (growth associated protein-43) staining tended to show fewer positive cells in the non-decompression group. Decompression surgery in the acute or sub-acute phase of injury is effective after mild spinal cord injury in rats with chronic compressive lesions. There was no significant difference between the immediate decompression and sub-acute decompression groups.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
Nature.com
Nitrosative stress in Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized, in part, by the loss of dopaminergic neurons within the nigral-striatal pathway. Multiple lines of evidence support a role for reactive nitrogen species (RNS) in degeneration of this pathway, specifically nitric oxide (NO). This review will focus on how RNS leads to loss of dopaminergic neurons in PD and whether RNS accumulation represents a central signal in the degenerative cascade. Herein, we provide an overview of how RNS accumulates in PD by considering the various cellular sources of RNS including nNOS, iNOS, nitrate, and nitrite reduction and describe evidence that these sources are upregulating RNS in PD. We document that over 1/3 of the proteins that deposit in Lewy Bodies, are post-translationally modified (S-nitrosylated) by RNS and provide a broad description of how this elicits deleterious effects in neurons. In doing so, we identify specific proteins that are modified by RNS in neurons which are implicated in PD pathogenesis, with an emphasis on exacerbation of synucleinopathy. How nitration of alpha-synuclein (aSyn) leads to aSyn misfolding and toxicity in PD models is outlined. Furthermore, we delineate how RNS modulates known PD-related phenotypes including axo-dendritic-, mitochondrial-, and dopamine-dysfunctions. Finally, we discuss successful outcomes of therapeutics that target S-nitrosylation of proteins in Parkinson's Disease related clinical trials. In conclusion, we argue that targeting RNS may be of therapeutic benefit for people in early clinical stages of PD.
Rural Americans have difficulty accessing a promising cancer treatment
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Suzanne BeHanna initially turned down an experimental but potentially lifesaving cancer treatment. Three years ago, the newlywed, then 62, was sick with stage 4 lymphoma, sick from two failed rounds of chemotherapy, and sick of living in a trailer park near the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. It was fall 2019, and treatment had forced her to migrate 750 miles east from rural New Mexico, where she'd settled only months before her diagnosis.
Medical News Today
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
Medical News Today
What is a kidney angiomyolipoma?
There are a few different types of kidney tumors, including angiomyolipoma. This type is benign (noncancerous) and consists of fat, muscle, and blood vessels. Angiomyolipomas do not typically cause symptoms and may not require treatment. However, in some cases, they may cause flank pain, blood in the urine, urinary tract infection (UTI), or kidney failure. Rarely an angiomyolipoma can result in a life threatening hemorrhage.
