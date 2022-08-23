Read full article on original website
Polygon
Polygon’s rest-of-2022 preview
Fall is here, and the end of 2022 looms. There’s plenty to look forward to in the world of entertainment, with exciting releases in the worlds of movies, games, TV, books, and comics slated between now and the dawn of 2023. Looking for more fare from the biggest franchises?...
Polygon
The 17 most exciting video game releases of fall 2022
Despite numerous delays, the fall video game release schedule still holds plenty of promise. Highly anticipated action games are set to arrive alongside deeply engrossing visual novels; turn-based strategy games are looking to avoid a sophomore slump; gods are still trying to be good dads. With such a wide swath of genres to choose from, it’s a daunting time to keep up with video games.
Polygon
Where to find all the weapon blueprints in Sumeru
Genshin Impact has released five craftable weapons in the 3.0 update, but to get the blueprints, you’ll have to complete some world quests. Follow our Genshin Impact guide to find out where to get each Sumeru Weapon blueprint and which world quests will give you a copy of “Stories of You and the Aranara.”
Polygon
Homeworld 3 is a little fishy, but that’s only because of the coral reefs
A new trailer for Homeworld 3 arrived on Tuesday, showing spacecraft large and small duking it out over the wreckage of massive orbital structures. Polygon played the level shown in that video — remotely, mind you, and without the final bits of graphical flourish like ray tracing — but the experience was nonetheless stunning. This is Homeworld the way I remember it, with its signature three-dimensional space combat lighting up the darkness on my computer screen. But, to hear Blackbird Interactive’s chief creative officer Rory McGuire tell it, it’s actually more like Homeworld the way I imagined it.
Reacting to Resident Evil Cancellation, Lance Reddick Offers Up Many Thanks, Says: 'We Made a Helluva Show'
Resident Evil star Lance Reddick this weekend delivered a video message in response to the Netflix series’ cancellation after one season. In the tweeted video show below, Reddick thanks the fans, named costars, Resident Evil‘s executive producers and the assorted execs who made the video game adaptation possible. “We worked our asses off, we had a great time, and we made a helluva show,” he professed. “Onward and upward.” Resident Evil centered on Dr. Albert Wesker’s (played by Reddick) creation of the pharmaceutical drug Joy (containing the T-virus) and the apocalyptic aftermath it creates 14 years later. The eight-episode series followed Albert’s daughter...
Polygon
The Invitation is a waste of perfectly good evil vampires
Vampires are cinema’s most malleable monsters. They can sparkle, skateboard, yell “bat”, or do gymnastics, all while fulfilling their bloodsucking duties. In the horror movie The Invitation, vampires take on their more familiar role as society’s rich and powerful, as an unlucky human guest joins them for the weekend. The Invitation comes from director Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon), and while it pulls inspiration from several recent and successful out-of-place houseguest horror movies like Get Out and Ready or Not, The Invitation never manages to be scary, and it hides its vampires behind a lifeless love story.
Polygon
Sony spins up PlayStation Mobile division, plans major push to phones
Sony has acquired mobile games developer Savage Game Studios and will bring it into its PlayStation Studios stable, but the bigger news may be that Sony is planning a major push into mobile gaming, consistent with recent efforts to reach PC gamers with its AAA intellectual properties. “Our mobile gaming...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and Special Research guide
Pokémon Go is having its summer Go Fest 2022 finale event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event has a four-step Special Research Task set, as well as bonuses for both players who buy a ticket and those who don’t.
Polygon
How to fix broken Dendro pillars in Genshin Impact
In Genshin Impact’s new Sumeru area, there are tons of broken elemental Dendro pillars, especially in Avidya Forest. Our Genshin Impact guide explains how to fix these pillars and what they’re used for. To fix the broken pillars, you’ll need the “Kusava” gadget, which you get from a...
Polygon
The DualSense will let you ‘feel’ dialogue in The Last of Us PS5 remake
Naughty Dog’s remastered and enhanced rerelease of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5 will bring new visuals, new game features, and, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog Friday, a host of accessibility options both new and returning from The Last of Us Part 2. One of those new features exploits the PS5’s DualSense controller features in an intriguing new way.
Polygon
What’s up with the Stepstones and the Free Cities in House of the Dragon
Trouble is certainly brewing around King’s Landing in House of the Dragon, with a succession plot looming almost as large as one of the dragons. But as we see in this week’s episode, there are other parts of the continent that have Game of Thrones’ danger going for them already. And the main plot, which is mostly about sea-based shipping lines, might also be the most confusing.
Polygon
Teburu could be the digital board game system that finally catches on
After nearly two decades covering Gen Con, the world’s largest tabletop gaming convention, I’ve gotten pretty sick and tired of hearing about digitized board game tables and consoles. Touch-sensitive screens, motion sensing cameras, RFID-enabled bits, AAA-licensed titles, virtual reality solutions... I’ve heard literally every pitch that’s been made...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s power couple got a proper introduction in episode 2
House of the Dragon’s first episode had a lot to set up. There are current and former kings, a whole host of possible heirs, a battle for succession, and a prince so sad he couldn’t even have fun at an orgy. So it’s excusable that the pilot wasn’t able to devote much time to Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen, the realm’s greatest and pettiest couple.
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 2 finally gives us an opening sequence
What would Game of Thrones be without its theme song? Composed by Ramin Djawadi, the song has become so indelible you could play it on almost anything and the vibe is still there. Djawadi was told to avoid flutes, pianos, and violins (since they have been featured so often in fantasy themes), and so instead he made an absolute banger out of cellos playing a minor key, making an animated map feel totally epic and surprisingly versatile.
Polygon
Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Mario World
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible time in Japan, from cosplaying as Sailor Moon to taking a trip to the Super Mario World amusement park. She shared her thoughts on the trip, from doing real-life Mario Kart — “how many of y’all can say you really played Mario Kart in real life, bitch?” — to hitting the iconic coin block with a “puh-duh.” She also rode the adorable-looking Yoshi’s Adventure ride.
