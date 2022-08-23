ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed over 900 ecstasy pills plus other narcotics

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yKgi_0hSHOfJ200

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of South 8th Street in Monroe, La. As agents began to make entry into the residence, 50-year-old Keith Lynn Barnes allegedly attempted to flee the scene through the back door.

Once Barnes was captured and placed in handcuffs, he advised authorities that he lived at the residence, but nothing illegal in the home belonged to him. Agents went on to search the residence and discovered the following items:

  • 54.3 grams of crack cocaine
  • 900 dosage units of ecstasy
  • 24.9 grams of marijuana
  • Xanax
  • A loaded handgun
Police search for 3 suspects accused of stealing thousands in cash from gas station in La.

According to authorities, they discovered that Barnes was on parole due to being convicted of distributing crack cocaine in 2007. As authorities searched Barnes, they allegedly discovered an additional 25 dosage units of ecstasy.

Barnes was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Monroe woman brings gun inside restaurant, threatens to shoot

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe woman was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, after allegedly pulling out a gun inside a fast-food restaurant. Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Church’s Chicken located at 1613 Arizona Ave. around 5:45 Friday afternoon. Officials say they made contact with the suspect, Yamecho Williams, who came out of the restaurant holding a handgun.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for drug offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecstasy#Convicted Felon#Marijuana#Narcotics#The Metro Narcotics Unit#Xanax#Firearm#Nexstar Media Inc
KNOE TV8

2 arrested after Monroe officer spots man with gun on South 3rd Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they arrested three people on Aug. 24, 2022, in connection with weapons and drug charges, along with some outstanding warrants. One of those arrests happened after an officer spotted a man with a semi-automatic gun near a house in the 1100...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for attempted break-ins

A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly attempted to break into vehicles on Savannah Trace in Ruston. Police responded to the area about 10 p.m. and located the suspect, Connor L. Haskins, 38, riding a bicycle on Jefferson Avenue. The victim stated Haskins tried to get into...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPNET serves arrest warrant

A Ruston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon by narcotics investigators. Members of the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) went to Town and Country Mobile Home Park on Burgessville Road shortly after noon. Mandy Marie Eiskina, 38, was arrested on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 15 Years After Officers Discover Methamphetamine, a Pocket Scale, and Other Evidence During a Traffic Stop. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Delon Scott, 34, of Hahnville, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Scott was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking and possession of firearms charges.
HAHNVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest one of the Washington brothers for the Adams Street shooting; one brother is on the run

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/24/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, Jaylen Marquez Washington was arrested for his alleged involvement in the July 16, 2022, Adams Street shooting that resulted in five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Jaylen was charged with five counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Use […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Drugs and loaded firearms found during traffic stop; Monroe man arrested

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 19, 2022, around 3:22 AM, Monroe Police observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu making an improper turn from Peach Street onto South 2nd Street. Officers then initiated a traffic stop making contact with the driver, 22-year-old William Joseph Lewis. According to […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy