Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed over 900 ecstasy pills plus other narcotics

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of South 8th Street in Monroe, La. As agents began to make entry into the residence, 50-year-old Keith Lynn Barnes allegedly attempted to flee the scene through the back door.

Once Barnes was captured and placed in handcuffs, he advised authorities that he lived at the residence, but nothing illegal in the home belonged to him. Agents went on to search the residence and discovered the following items:

54.3 grams of crack cocaine

900 dosage units of ecstasy

24.9 grams of marijuana

Xanax

A loaded handgun

According to authorities, they discovered that Barnes was on parole due to being convicted of distributing crack cocaine in 2007. As authorities searched Barnes, they allegedly discovered an additional 25 dosage units of ecstasy.

Barnes was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.