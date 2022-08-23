ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Outsider.com

Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series

Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
BGR.com

Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is

While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
techeblog.com

Grand Theft Auto IV Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What Liberty City Could Look Like

TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, they released a Grand Theft Auto IV remake trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. For those who need a refresher, this game was set within Liberty City, a fictional world based on New York City, and follows Niko Bellic. We just need one of these Unreal Engine 5 remakes to become a reality and hold us over until GTA VI is released.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series

Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
Engadget

Xbox Game Pass family plan leak hints at support for account sharing among friends

It looks like the tier will carry a "Friends and Family" branding. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could allow you to share the subscription with your friends. In a tweet spotted by , frequent Microsoft Store leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia that indicates the tier will carry a “Friends and Family” branding. This is something we thought the company was working towards. In the two regions where Microsoft is currently testing Game Pass Ultimate family plans, customers can share their subscription with , as long as they’re in the same country.
The Independent

Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU

The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
hypebeast.com

Microsoft Responds to Playstation 5 Price Raises, Claiming Xbox Will Not Follow Suit

Just yesterday, Microsoft announced that it would be increasing the prices of the Playstation 5 across various regions outside of the U.S. While Sony has announced the price increases in various markets across a number of Asian countries as well as in the U.K., Europe, Canada and Mexico, Microsoft wants to ensure their gamers that the same will not happen for the Xbox X/S Series consoles.
GAMINGbible

'GTA Online' Being Called "Unplayable" On Previous-Gen Consoles

As of late, all eyes have been on Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar are keeping pretty hush-hush about the project but leaks suggest that it’s set to feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo and will take place in Vice City. One fan theory claims that a full reveal could take place in October but amidst all of the excitement, some GTA Online players have noted that the title’s become “unplayable.” Oof.
