Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Xbox Game Pass family plan leak hints at support for account sharing among friends
It looks like the tier will carry a "Friends and Family" branding. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate could allow you to share the subscription with your friends. In a tweet spotted by , frequent Microsoft Store leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia that indicates the tier will carry a “Friends and Family” branding. This is something we thought the company was working towards. In the two regions where Microsoft is currently testing Game Pass Ultimate family plans, customers can share their subscription with , as long as they’re in the same country.
Engadget
Apple may have registered more 'Reality' trademarks for its upcoming AR headset
Apple may again be looking to nail down "Reality" trademarks ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, Bloomberg has reported. Applications were filed for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. While Apple didn't directly request the trademarks, they were filed by law firms that it has previously used to claim brand names.
Engadget
Valve is testing a redesigned Steam mobile app
The new version includes a QR feature for faster sign-ins. For over a decade, Valve has offered access to Steam through Android and iOS clients. In recent years, however, the Steam mobile app hasn’t gotten much attention from the company. Not only does it look dated, but it’s also a pain to use. I only keep it on my iPhone to take advantage of Steam Guard verification.
Engadget
Waze shuts down its carpool service due to fewer commuters
A pandemic decline in office commutes has lead to Google shutting down the feature. Fewer people commuting due to the COVID-19 pandemic means fewer people in need of carpools. That’s the reason Google-owned Waze has decided to shutter its six-year-old app, which matches riders and drivers headed in the same direction, The Verge. The company will begin shutting down the feature this September in the US, Brazil and Israel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Verge
Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st
Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
Engadget
Google's Pixel 6a drops to a new low of $370 on Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google's Pixel 6a has hit a new low price after going on...
Engadget
Double your laptop’s screen space with $26 off the Duex Max
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Wherever you stand on the issue of how many open tabs is too many open...
Markets Insider
Europe's winters could be 'terrible' for up to 10 years unless the EU caps natural gas prices immediately, Belgian minister warns
"The next five to 10 winters will be terrible if nothing is done," Belgium's energy minister said, stressing that gas prices needed to be capped now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Netflix with ads could cost between $7 and $9 per month
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Netflix’s forthcoming ad-supported tier could represent a significant discount on the company’s existing plans. According to , the streaming giant is considering a monthly price between $7 and $9. For context, the company’s current “Basic” plan starts at $10 per month and does not include HD streaming. You can pay as much as $20 every 30 days to access 4K content on Netflix.
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is up to $270 off right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If the foldable phone life isn't for you yet but you still...
Engadget
Sony launches 'PlayStation Studios Mobile' with Savage Game acquisition
It's jumping into mobile gaming to "reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation." Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Stop home shopping until you see this. Wayfair. Sony is making a push into mobile gaming with the launch of "PlayStation Studios Mobile" and acquisition of Savage Game Studios, it announced. Sony...
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to $175, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Labor Day deals are already starting to pop up across the web....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
The Morning After: Celebrating 30 years of ‘Mario Kart’
Released in 1992, a few years after the Super Nintendo console, Super Mario Kart was an odd proposition: Nintendo mascot Mario, his friends and enemies all get in go-carts, racing around flat, pseudo-3D tracks. It all seemed so silly, but Super Mario Kart was a critical and commercial hit, and became a formative gaming experience for many of us.
Engadget
You can bend Corsair’s new OLED gaming monitor into a curved display
If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, one of the early decisions you need to make is whether to buy a flat or curved display. The two formats offer different advantages and frequently mean the difference between picking up an when considering an LCD screen. Corsair is developing a new monitor that would seem to offer the best of both worlds.
Engadget
Mercedes-Benz starts production of its first electric SUV in the US
The company is building the EQS SUV at its Alabama production plant. Mercedes-Benz has officially launched production of its all-electric EQS SUV at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama production plant, the company announced today. Earlier this year the German automaker previewed the vehicle — its very first electric SUV — and promised it would be built in the US and available later this fall. While supply chain bottlenecks have delayed launches of other new EVs, Mercedes has a couple of factors working in its favor. The company already secured its battery materials by partnering with the Canadian government this month. It also plans to produce its batteries locally, at its own factory in nearby Bibb County, Alabama.
Engadget
Some Authy 2FA accounts were compromised in Twilio data breach
Secure messaging app isn’t the only platform dealing with the aftermath of the recent Twilio data breach. In an spotted by , the company disclosed that hackers gained access to 93 individual Authy accounts. The platform is one of the more popular two-factor authentication apps on the market. It was acquired by Twilio in 2015 and has approximately 75 million users.
Engadget
Anker charging gear is up to 36 percent off today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For today only, Amazon has discounted a handful of . Starting things...
Engadget
US theaters will sell $3 movie tickets on September 3rd
More than 3,000 cinemas across the country are participating. Universal Projector Ceiling Mount Multiple Adjustm. Stop home shopping until you see this. For all the conveniences of streaming, there’s still something to be said about venturing out to see a film at a movie theater. Sure, there isn’t an endless amount of choice, and you can’t pause when something else requires your attention but seeing a compelling film on the silver screen is its own treat.
Comments / 0