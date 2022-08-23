ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police

Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. An...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way. Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead Following Stabbing Above 24th Street Mission BART Station in SF: Police

Police are looking for the man who fatally stabbed another man Sunday afternoon on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco. BART police released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying "surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino

SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested after pursuit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks.  The vehicle driven […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD

An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon

MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation

A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend over several months in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif, (KRON) — A man was arrested overnight on Friday in connection to stalking his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Brisbane resident Tiray Jamar Brewer. According to the ex-girlfriend, Brewer had been stalking her since […]
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Three Dead Following Shooting, Crash in Oakland: Police

The Oakland Police Department is investigating after three people were killed in an incident involving a shooting and a crash Friday night. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. An Oakland Police Department spokesperson said late Friday night officers found...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized

OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday,  Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....

