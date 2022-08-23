Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Police Search for Suspect in Stabbing Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in San Jose
An early morning Saturday stabbing in San Jose left a 16-year-old dead and one man injured, the San Jose Police Department announced. At 1:36 a.m., officers found a 16-year-old boy and a man suffering from at least one stab wound each in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way, said police.
NBC Bay Area
Man Found Shot to Death in Car in Oakland: Police
Oakland police are investigating an early morning shooting death Sunday in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard. Police received reports of a vehicle collision in the area just after 1:30 a.m. They found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene. An...
Two suspected burglars arrested after crashing into police cars
Two suspected auto burglars were arrested after driving a vehicle into multiple police cars, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way. Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead Following Stabbing Above 24th Street Mission BART Station in SF: Police
Police are looking for the man who fatally stabbed another man Sunday afternoon on the 24th Street Plaza above 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco. BART police released a statement Sunday afternoon, saying "surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before one individual stabs the second individual. The stabbing victim walked down the stairs into the station and subsequently collapsed on the platform."
Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said. San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation. The San Francisco Police Robbery Unit was handling the investigation.
San Pablo police arrest man for carjacking outside casino
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Pablo Police Department arrested a suspect accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery, police said Friday. Police said the incident happened outside the San Pablo Lytton Casino at 13255 San Pablo Avenue. The victim was sleeping in his car when two men wearing ski masks brandished a gun at […]
Three arrested after pursuit in SF
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested for aggravated assault in San Francisco Tuesday after a vehicle pursuit, and a third was arrested for their participation according to a press release sent to KRON4 on Friday. The suspects were arrested after colliding with vehicles, including police vehicles, and bicycle racks. The vehicle driven […]
NBC Bay Area
Oakley Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Fired at Officers: PD
An Oakley police officer on Friday fatally shot a 58-year-old man who police say fired several rounds at officers after allegedly threatening his girlfriend. Before the shooting, officers responded at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a domestic dispute call along the 1800 block of Teresa Lane, police said. The caller...
Police: Robbers nabbed on busy afternoon
MILPITAS (KRON) – It was a busy Thursday for the Milpitas Police Department, which arrested two people facing robbery charges, according to a Facebook post. On Aug. 21, during an altercation on the 1400 block of South Park Victoria Drive, police claim someone brandished a firearm. Detectives identified the suspect as “a 33-year-old Milpitas resident […]
NBC Bay Area
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested in Illegal Firearms Investigation
A 41-year-old Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of several offenses related to an illegal firearms investigation, the Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Matthew Buckley, a Pinole resident and 15-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, was arrested Thursday and authorities served a search warrant at a home...
Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend over several months in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif, (KRON) — A man was arrested overnight on Friday in connection to stalking his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Brisbane resident Tiray Jamar Brewer. According to the ex-girlfriend, Brewer had been stalking her since […]
NBC Bay Area
Three Dead Following Shooting, Crash in Oakland: Police
The Oakland Police Department is investigating after three people were killed in an incident involving a shooting and a crash Friday night. The incident happened at about 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way. An Oakland Police Department spokesperson said late Friday night officers found...
Newark motorists should avoid Cherry Street, police said
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark Police are advising the public to avoid Cherry Street between Mowry Avenue and Smith Street until around noon Saturday. Drivers can use Cedar Boulevard as a detour route, police said. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.
Homeless man arrested in El Cerrito for second unprovoked attack in 2 weeks
EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — A homeless man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked attack in El Cerrito on Wednesday, the El Cerrito Police Department said in a press release. The 41-year-old suspect, whom police did not name, was also arrested two weeks earlier for a similar crime in the same area. The victim was […]
Oakland police arrest suspect in shooting last week
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Police arrested the suspect they allege fired several gunshots on Aug. 18 that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in what was described as a distinctive vehicle. […]
Police seize firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars in cash from residence
Police seized multiple firearms, cocaine, and thousands of dollars from a residence on Wednesday, according to Daly City Police Department.
Oakland shooting suspect arrested; automatic weapons, bags filled with drugs seized
OAKLAND -- Using a description of the get away vehicle, Oakland police have arrested a suspect in an Aug. 18 shooting and seized automatic weapons and bags filled with drugs.Oakland investigators said the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots that struck multiple vehicles near the 7900 block of International Boulevard before fleeing in a very distinct vehicle. Fortunately, no one was wounded by the gunfire.On Tuesday, Area 3 Community Resource Officers located the vehicle and began a surveillance operation. Some time later, officers saw an individual enter the vehicle and safely took them into custody.During the investigation, officers identified and...
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
