WVU has some big plays ready for Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning, 21-20, over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play. It may not the final play of the game, but often is.
West Virginia University fans hopeful for winning football season, beginning with Thursday's Backyard Brawl
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With West Virginia University adding potential starting quarterback J.T. Daniels and fifth-year senior corner Rashad Ajayi this year, local Mountaineer fans are hopeful the team can improve on last season and go to a bowl game or the Big 12 Conference Championship. WVU's first...
Lincoln girls move to 4-0; WVU women set for St. Francis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars improved their record to 4-0 with an 8-0 blanking of the Braxton County Eagles on Saturday. Payton Riley fired her second hat trick in as many games and Eden Ashcraft and Gracey Fortney added two goals each.
Bridgeport, West Virginia's Rachel Morgan appointed as Forest Festival princess
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport's Rachel Alice Morgan will serve as a Princess to the Royal Court of Maid Silvia LXXXIV, Caroline Marie Fluke. Morgan was appointed by Mountain State Forest Festival Director General Robbie Morris and is the daughter of Timothy and Shawn Morgan of Bridgeport. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Jim Comer of Apple Grove and Sue Morgan and the late Rev. Sterling Morgan of Lewisburg. She has one brother, Luke Morgan.
First Pride Parade comes to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Morgantown Pride Parade marched through downtown on Saturday evening, kicking off Morgantown Pride Weekend. Pride Month is in June, but Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he likes to wait until West Virginia University students are back to fully celebrate.
WVU Organic Field Day is Saturday
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center. The WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the...
North Marion girls soccer blanks Keyser
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — The North Marion Huskies entered Saturday’s contest at Keyser unbeaten and unscored upon after first blanking Berkeley Springs 12-0 to start the season. Keyser, by contrast, entered Saturday’s home contest winless and scoreless after losing to Hampshire 3-0.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd welcomed Wheeling Central Catholic’s boys and g…
General Election ballot order drawing to be held Tuesday in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County officials will conduct a drawing to determine the order of candidates’ names on the 2022 general election ballot. The public is welcome to attend and observe. The drawing, and others across the Mountain State, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Benvenuti: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival returns to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is set to kick off next weekend in downtown Clarksburg after being missing since 2019. “We have gone through many challenges with COVID, of course, and last year coming so close to having the festival because of the pandemic, I am ecstatic. And I think the town of Clarksburg itself is ecstatic to be able to finally come together again in the streets, have that sense of community and honor our tradition,” said Marissa Bailey, Regina Maria XLIII.
Harrison County (West Virginia) 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon set Sept. 25 to benefit charity
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church, corner of Pike and Second in downtown Clarksburg. Tickets are $15 for soup and a keepsake hand-painted bowl; $10 for...
WVU Medicine's Albert Wright details planned capital projects
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Shortly after opening the doors of the new $215 million, 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in late September, the state’s largest health care system plans to begin its next phase of expansion projects. The WVU Health System board of directors recently approved...
West Virginia University professor talks student loan debt forgiveness
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been a wide variety of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday announcement about student loan forgiveness. Some argue the decision does not go far enough and that Biden should have eliminated all student debt. Others claim the relief will cause already high inflation to worsen and that the program is unfair in many ways.
Small businesses have promising landscape in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Over the course of the summer, businesses were opening and moving into North Central West Virginia, suggesting a promising economic outlook. “We have had more ribbon cuttings this year, so far. I think we’re up to 35 this year to date. Last year, we did 32 for the entire year, so if that’s any indication, then things are looking up here in Harrison County,” said Kathy Wagner, president of the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce.
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — John Lucas Bart, 29, Clarksburg, to Shallon Sharee Watson, 26, Clarksburg.
Palatine Park hosts final Legends Series show of 2022, featuring Tom Petty, Doobie Brothers tribute bands
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Palatine Park hosted the final installment of its 2022 Legends Series on Saturday night, featuring The Brothers Doobie, a tribute to The Doobie Brothers, and Petty and The Heartshakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. Over the summer, Palatine Park has welcomed...
Calendar of events for Sunday
William Marconi Lodge 1140 Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy annual picnic, noon, Maple Shelter, Nutter Fort. Bring dessert to be shared. All else provided. Call Becky Sprout with questions.
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — KMH Holdings LLC to John M. Cardinalli, parcels in Clark District, $50,000.
