neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
healio.com
NASH ‘fastest growing cause’ of liver cancer death worldwide
Despite global declines in liver cancer mortality attributed to hepatitis B and C, liver cancer mortality rose sharply in the Americas, driven by an increase in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, according to data published in Cell Metabolism. “NASH is the fastest growing cause of hepatocellular carcinoma in the Americas and the fastest...
Essence
Researchers Link Frequent Napping To Increased Risk Of High Blood Pressure And Stroke
The study reports that people who nap frequently have a 12 percent higher chance of having high blood pressure than people who never or rarely nap. A new study suggests that taking regular naps could put some at risk of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke. According to...
healio.com
Metformin, testosterone therapies lower risk for certain hormone-related cancers in men
In a large cohort of men, pre‐diagnostic use of metformin and testosterone replacement therapy was associated with lower incidence of prostate and colorectal cancers, but not male breast cancer, according to research. “The greatest reduced risks of prostate and colorectal cancers were observed when metformin and testosterone replacement therapy...
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
TODAY.com
One of deadliest forms of cervical cancer on the rise, study finds: 'No easy explanation'
Late-stage cervical cancer rates are on the rise in the U.S. with the steepest increases in white women, although the prevalence of the disease is still highest in Black women, a new study finds. An analysis of data from nearly 30,000 women diagnosed with advanced disease revealed that Black women...
medscape.co.uk
Myocarditis Risk Higher After COVID-19 Infection than After COVID-19 Vaccination
Overall, the risk of myocarditis is greater after COVID-19 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination said UK researchers. In their new study, published in Circulation, the authors explained that myocarditis is more common after COVID-19 infection than after COVID-19 vaccination. However, the risks in younger people and after sequential vaccine doses were less certain.
ajmc.com
COVID-19 Is at Peak Infectiousness for 5 Days After Symptom Onset
A recent cohort study found that two-thirds of patients could transmit SARS-CoV-2 at 5 days since their symptoms began; the median infectiousness duration in the sample was 5 days. A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine found that up to two-thirds of patients with COVID-19 could transmit the virus...
ajmc.com
Links Found Between Cataract, Asthma Development
After examining national survey data, researchers found a bidirectional association in patients with cataracts and with asthma. Cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness and the main cause of visual impairment on a global scale, which makes learning the ways it can develop an important matter of public health.
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
MedicalXpress
People with poor sleep behaviors may be at risk for fatty liver disease
People with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy sleep behaviors could develop fatty liver disease, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Fatty liver disease is the leading chronic liver disease worldwide, affecting about a quarter of the adult population. This type of liver...
pharmacytimes.com
High Dose of Tisagenlecleucel Linked to Better Survival Rate for B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
For pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, higher doses of tisagenlecleucel increased their rate of survival after 1 year by nearly 30%. Young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) who received higher doses of tisagenlecleucel, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, within the FDA-approved range experienced a significantly higher 1-year survival rate compared to patients who received lower doses, according to a study published in Blood Advances.
Digital Collegian
Increased CXCL9 Level Linked to Increased Hip Fracture Risk in Men
THURSDAY, Aug. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Higher CXCL9 levels are associated with increased risk for hip fracture among men, but not women, according to a study published online July 10 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. Quang Tien Phan, Ph.D., from the National University of Singapore, and...
Fox News
New study shows increase in stage 4 cervical cancer in white, black women in the US
Late-stage cervical cancer is on the rise among white and black women in the United States, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology believe one of the factors leading to the rising cases is that younger women are receiving fewer screenings. Although the cancer type is declining in the U.S. overall, a growing number of white and black women are suffering from the deadly disease, according to a study published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.
Medical News Today
Tamoxifen treatment for ovarian cancer
Tamoxifen is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) that doctors prescribe for breast cancer treatment. They may also recommend it to those with ovarian tumors. It can cause side effects such as blood clots, hot flashes, and constipation, and it may interact with other medications. According to the Centers for...
MedicalXpress
Data on cancer risk from hormone therapy 'reassuring,' menopause experts say
A new paper and other recent evidence offer important reassurances about the risk of breast cancer from hormone therapy to treat menopause symptoms, two University of Virginia School of Medicine menopause experts say. Hormone therapy can help relieve menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, vaginal issues,...
healio.com
High Lp(a) levels ‘strongly associated’ with aortic dissection
Data from a retrospective study suggest adults with very high levels of lipoprotein(a) are eight times more likely to experience aortic dissection compared with those with lower levels, independent of other CV risk factors. “In the last 10 years, several large studies have found that Lp(a) is associated with an...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Spike in New Annual Cases of Advanced Cervical Cancer Seen Among White Women Less Likely to Have HPV Vaccine
Overall rates of early-stage cervical cancer in the United States have been falling, but cases with advanced disease are continuing to rise. The most significant increases in new cases of advanced cervical cancer in the United States were observed among White women, who were found significantly less likely to have received a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine or to even be screened for the disease.
2minutemedicine.com
Lower glycemic criteria for gestational diabetes did not affect risk of a large-for-gestational-age infant
1. Compared to the use of higher glycemic criteria, lower glycemic criteria for diagnosis of gestational diabetes did not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants. 2. There were no significant differences in adverse events between women in the low glycemic criteria group or those in the high glycemic criteria group.
