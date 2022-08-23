CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key Pier joins over 70 other state piers in the Responsible Pier Initiative. The initiative, also know as RPI, was launched in 2013 by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. A partnership between the center and the University of Florida’s Marine Animal Rescue, or UF MAR, had been in the works for a few years, but talks stalled out during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The free partnership makes Cedar Key Pier the first in the Nature Coast with signs on the pier to tell those fishing what to do if they accidentally catch a sea turtle. Suzanna Mickey, a biologist with UF MAR says the first step on the sign is the most important.

