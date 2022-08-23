ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell. The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Rams, Knights cruise to victory in season openers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after mother nature washed away any hope of playing under the first Friday night lights of the 2022 high school football season the Eastside Rams and Vanguard Knights prevailed in midseason form against their opening week opponents. Eastside opened their season with a showdown...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week One

(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two long years, a Gainesville institution is reopening its doors just in time for football season. The Swamp Restaurant will open again on Monday, this time from its new location in Gainesville Innovation District at 1104 SW 2nd Ave. The restaurant closed its University Avenue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One Ocala app developer is doing their part to help organize your life. In this week’s weekly buzz, we learn more about Synalgic Studios.
OCALA, FL
Ben Shelton
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Cedar Key Pier now equipped with sea turtle protection signs

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key Pier joins over 70 other state piers in the Responsible Pier Initiative. The initiative, also know as RPI, was launched in 2013 by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. A partnership between the center and the University of Florida’s Marine Animal Rescue, or UF MAR, had been in the works for a few years, but talks stalled out during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The free partnership makes Cedar Key Pier the first in the Nature Coast with signs on the pier to tell those fishing what to do if they accidentally catch a sea turtle. Suzanna Mickey, a biologist with UF MAR says the first step on the sign is the most important.
CEDAR KEY, FL
WCJB

Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MCSO investigates homicide in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra. Deputies found one person dead at the home.
CITRA, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
SANTA FE, FL

