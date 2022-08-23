Read full article on original website
Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell. The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The...
“It’s like a home away from home”: The Swamp Restaurant returns to Gainesville ahead of football season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been two years in the making to bring The Swamp Restaurant back to life after the Gator hotspot was torn down in mid-2020. The doors will open at the newly constructed restaurant on Monday. “I think it is going to stir up a little...
Rams, Knights cruise to victory in season openers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after mother nature washed away any hope of playing under the first Friday night lights of the 2022 high school football season the Eastside Rams and Vanguard Knights prevailed in midseason form against their opening week opponents. Eastside opened their season with a showdown...
Sports Overtime Week One
(WCJB) -Week one of high school football in North Central Florida got off to a sloppy start as rain and lightning delayed or suspended several games, including what would have been the TV20 Game of the Week between Vanguard and GHS. Those teams were set to play on Friday at Citizens Field in Gainesville, but have rescheduled their matchup for 11 a.m. Saturday at Booster Stadium in Ocala. Similarly impacted by weather were P.K. Yonge and Eastside. They’ll meet up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Power, strength, and agility workouts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Whether you like long workouts or short ones, here are some exercises you can add to both. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some exercises to help power, strength, and agility.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two long years, a Gainesville institution is reopening its doors just in time for football season. The Swamp Restaurant will open again on Monday, this time from its new location in Gainesville Innovation District at 1104 SW 2nd Ave. The restaurant closed its University Avenue...
Santa Fe College will host its college fair for high school students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College will hold its 2022 college fair. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There will be over 50 colleges and university departments that have representatives on hand to answer your questions. This event is for high school students, and it will...
Ocala CEP highlights Synalgic Studios
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One Ocala app developer is doing their part to help organize your life. In this week’s weekly buzz, we learn more about Synalgic Studios.
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital set to open new rehabilitation center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new inpatient rehabilitation center is opening on Monday in the western part of Marion County. The HCA Florida West Marion hospital has invested $33M in a new rehab facility. The building is 38,000 square feet and will include 36 private patient rooms, a gym, and a dining room.
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games. The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year. Students could also enjoy some...
Marion County farmer inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County cattle and peanut farmer is being recognized for his work in agriculture. Terry Teuton is being inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame. He’s lived in Marion County all his life and is part of the fourth generation to run his...
Cedar Key Pier now equipped with sea turtle protection signs
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key Pier joins over 70 other state piers in the Responsible Pier Initiative. The initiative, also know as RPI, was launched in 2013 by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. A partnership between the center and the University of Florida’s Marine Animal Rescue, or UF MAR, had been in the works for a few years, but talks stalled out during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The free partnership makes Cedar Key Pier the first in the Nature Coast with signs on the pier to tell those fishing what to do if they accidentally catch a sea turtle. Suzanna Mickey, a biologist with UF MAR says the first step on the sign is the most important.
NCFL residents get training on HAM radios in case of a major disaster
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Amateur Radio Emergency Service and the North Florida Amateur Radio Club held a training class to help residents get their FCC radio technician license. Dr. Gordon Gibby teaches some of the training said it’s important to learn how to use a HAM radio...
‘I know a miracle is on the way’: Woman seeks kidney donor through billboard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’m not giving up, because I know a miracle is on the way.”. Brenda Darling’s son Brandon, surprised her with a birthday gift that could save her life; a billboard searching for an organ donor. “Oh was I surprised and overjoyed,” shared Brenda....
Wanted man arrested at Majestic Oaks Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ajaquan Walker, 20, at Majestic Oaks Apartments. Yesterday morning someone reported they saw the wanted man. He was wanted for possession of a firearm, child neglect, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies approached, Walker attempted to flee...
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
MCSO investigates homicide in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on Northeast 134th Place in Citra. Deputies found one person dead at the home.
Santa Fe PD car vandalized with red spray paint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No good deed goes unpunished. A man, who was asked to leave a college campus building, was spotted minutes later vandalizing a patrol car. Santa Fe Police Department officials say a patrol vehicle outside Blount Hall was vandalized with red spray paint on Friday afternoon. They...
