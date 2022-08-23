ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

WHYY

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WHYY

West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting

A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River Shopping Center. Toms River Township Police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Police found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near Anchorage...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WHYY

Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence

A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WHYY

Washington Avenue paving to begin Monday, after years of delays

A long-delayed street resurfacing project is finally underway in Philadelphia. The Washington Avenue paving will take place from Fourth Street to Grays Ferry Avenue, but only in the area from 4th to 11th street will lane be restricted to make the area safer for pedestrians, said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Radnor and Ambler ban single-use plastic bags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The effort to reduce plastic waste in Pennsylvania has gained two more communities. Radnor Township’s Board of...
AMBLER, PA
WHYY

Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly school district outlines recruitment and retention plan

From creating programs to obtain certification to increasing teachers salaries and offering bonuses, the School District of Philadelphia has deployed several strategies to attract and retain talent for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. “We know we’re competing with other districts and charters for teachers as there has been a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years

For the first time in 46 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Philadelphia. The five-day festival of Welsh culture likes to move around a lot. Since it was founded in 1929, the annual festival has preferred to touch down in new places, rarely visiting the same city twice. It was last in Philadelphia in 1976.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet

Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Back to school with Philly’s new superintendent

The School District of Philadelphia starts the academic year with a new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who was selected from his North Carolina district after a long search for candidates from a pool of over 400 educators nationwide. Over the summer, he’s engaged in a “listening and learning” tour, vowing to hear what teachers, students and community members want and expect from their new leader.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Regional Roundup – August 29, 2022

Philadelphia’s former two-term mayor Michael Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) is weighing in on what the city should expect from its next leader. He joins us to talk about crime and violence, education, economic vitality and the issues he thinks should be top priority for Mayor Kenney’s successor. Anew pop up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
