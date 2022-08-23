Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse
There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
Tiny oysters play big role in stabilizing eroding N.J. shorelines
Denise Vaccaro bought her home on the Jersey Shore over 20 years ago, charmed by the little beach at the end of a sandy spit on Barnegat Bay where she could sit and read while listening to the waves and enjoying the cool breezes. That home was destroyed 10 years...
West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’
Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning. Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.
Delaware school districts work to address bus driver shortage
School districts in Delaware appear to be better managing the nationwide school bus driver shortage that plagued many schools last year. But it’s taken a lot of work for districts in the rapidly growing New Castle County area to make sure students have reliable rides to and from school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphians push for Roosevelt Boulevard subway project revival at Saturday morning town hall
Community members were ready to talk early Saturday morning about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway: a proposed project that would connect far Northeast Philadelphia to Center City, and beyond. The idea isn’t new. A Roosevelt Boulevard line was first proposed in 1913, and had false starts throughout the century. But based...
Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could come with a catch
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Crozer Health’s transition back to nonprofit status could cost the Delaware County hospital system more. In...
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announces $15 million for Delaware River watershed
Removing dams to restore fish passages, conserving marsh habitat for endangered birds, and creating recreational trails — these are the kinds of projects getting help this year from the Delaware Watershed Conservation and Delaware River Restoration funds. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on Thursday announced more than $15...
Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting
A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River Shopping Center. Toms River Township Police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Police found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near Anchorage...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 46 months in federal prison for attacking a police officer with a Donald Trump flag during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. The newspaper reported that Howard Richardson, 72, of King of Prussia, told the court in Washington “there’s...
Washington Avenue paving to begin Monday, after years of delays
A long-delayed street resurfacing project is finally underway in Philadelphia. The Washington Avenue paving will take place from Fourth Street to Grays Ferry Avenue, but only in the area from 4th to 11th street will lane be restricted to make the area safer for pedestrians, said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation.
Radnor and Ambler ban single-use plastic bags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The effort to reduce plastic waste in Pennsylvania has gained two more communities. Radnor Township’s Board of...
2 Philly charter schools delay start of classes, 1 could close before then
Two neighboring West Philadelphia charter schools will start the school year at least a week later than planned, and one could close permanently before then. Daroff and Bluford charter schools notified families Wednesday night that classes would no longer resume the week of Aug. 29. “Children should not be dropped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Community members gather in South Philly for discussion on policing, stop and frisk debate
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A small crowd gathered Wednesday night at St. Gabriel’s Auditorium to discuss possible solutions to the rising gun violence that has been plaguing Philadelphia. One suggestion is to reintroduce the “stop-and-frisk” police policy.
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Back-to-school shopping at King of Prussia Mall was disrupted on Thursday when a woman pulled out a handgun in the food court area. Upper Merion Township police said the incident began when the woman was involved in an argument with three other women near the Five Guys. The woman said...
Philly school district outlines recruitment and retention plan
From creating programs to obtain certification to increasing teachers salaries and offering bonuses, the School District of Philadelphia has deployed several strategies to attract and retain talent for the 2022-23 school year and beyond. “We know we’re competing with other districts and charters for teachers as there has been a...
Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years
For the first time in 46 years, the North American Festival of Wales is coming to Philadelphia. The five-day festival of Welsh culture likes to move around a lot. Since it was founded in 1929, the annual festival has preferred to touch down in new places, rarely visiting the same city twice. It was last in Philadelphia in 1976.
Philadelphia city initiative connects thousands to free internet
Thousands of families in Philadelphia with students enrolled in pre-K through grade 12 are connecting to the internet through a city program created during the pandemic. PHLConnectED was launched in the early days of the pandemic with the goal of providing Philly students and their families with free internet. So far, the program has provided 22,500 internet connections, according to the City. An extension approved earlier this year keeps the program in place through Summer 2023.
Philly’s The Wardrobe is holding an event for newcomers, including immigrants and refugees
The Wardrobe, formerly Career Wardrobe, has been helping combat clothing insecurity in the Philadelphia region for more than 25 years. They work with various organizations that refer their clients in need of clothing to The Wardrobe. This Thursday, Aug. 25, in collaboration with the Nationalities Services Center, the Wardrobe is...
Back to school with Philly’s new superintendent
The School District of Philadelphia starts the academic year with a new superintendent, Dr. Tony Watlington, who was selected from his North Carolina district after a long search for candidates from a pool of over 400 educators nationwide. Over the summer, he’s engaged in a “listening and learning” tour, vowing to hear what teachers, students and community members want and expect from their new leader.
Regional Roundup – August 29, 2022
Philadelphia’s former two-term mayor Michael Nutter (@Michael_Nutter) is weighing in on what the city should expect from its next leader. He joins us to talk about crime and violence, education, economic vitality and the issues he thinks should be top priority for Mayor Kenney’s successor. Anew pop up...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0