Hulmeville Avenue Bridge Reopens After Three-Year Closure, $5.2 Million In Construction, and A New Name

The bridge was named after a Neshaminy High School grad who died in the Vietnam War. Photo via Bucks County Courier Times/ County of Bucks

The Hulmeville Avenue Bridge has reopened after a three-year closure and millions of dollars put into the project. Peg Quann wrote about the new bridge for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The bridge was opened after $5.2 million was put into rebuilding the structure. It was also christened with a new name: the PFC John N. Candy USMC Memorial Bridge, named after a local solider who perished in the Vietnam War in 1968. Candy was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines.

Family members of Candy came to the ceremony that opened the bridge and official gave his na me to the new structure. Candy, a Neshaminy High School graduate, lived just blocks from where the new bridge was laid.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, Rep. Frank Farry, and Bucks County Commissioner Chairman Bob Harvie were in attendance for the ceremony. Ed Preston, the president of the Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, was also in attendance.