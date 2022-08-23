Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Concerts on the Green Draw Hundreds of Music Fans
Hundreds of music lovers descended on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green on Sunday, Aug. 21 to picnic and listed to the music of Young Guns, a country cover band that performs from iconic country artists old and new including Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels Band, Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and many other country artists.
localocnews.com
Casting announced for new dramatic musical Bright Blue Sky at the Rose Center Theater
The production will premiere on September 9th at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, California located at the heart of Orange County. Announcing the cast for the Rose Center Theater’s upcoming musical Bright Blue Sky. A new dramatic musical by Emmy nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto (book & lyrics) and Managing & Artistic Director, Tim Nelson (music).
localocnews.com
Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC
“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
localocnews.com
Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
localocnews.com
23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Returns October 13 – 20
They survived the pandemic with online programming and a drive-in movie, changed their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival is ready to return October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 independent and international films.
localocnews.com
Original 1961 Rossmoor Highlands resident to host a meet-and-greet supporting Emily Hibard and Rona Goldberg
In 1961, when the Rossmoor Highlands neighborhood had only a handful of model homes, Mr. and Mrs. Meckler purchased their home on Pine Street and raised their children in Los Alamitos. Sixty-one years later, Mrs. Carol Meckler, a proud grandmother, remains a pillar in our community. This Wednesday, August 31st,...
localocnews.com
Mission Gala Drawing Gives Opportunities for Jewelry, Luxury Hotel Stay
localocnews.com
Rossmoor Woman’s Club member honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association
Rossmoor Woman’s Club members were among the crowd that turned out when Georglyn Seligman — a woman’s club member since 1993 —- was honored by the Rossmoor Homeowner’s Association for her service to the community. Seligman was recognized as the RHA’s first Emeritus Life Member....
localocnews.com
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 26, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business
localocnews.com
‘Comedy of Errors’ at New Swan: That ’70s Shakespeare
Imagine this scenario: two pairs of identical twins, separated at birth, who years later somehow wind up in the same city at the same time. Neither pair knows the other exists. The comedic possibilities are almost endless. Shakespeare obviously realized this in creating “The Comedy of Errors,” exploiting his premise...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers
The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5...
localocnews.com
Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day
Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
localocnews.com
A woman was fatally stabbed in Santa Ana this morning
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:41 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of north Gunther Place. Officers responded and located a female adult suffering from a stab wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.
localocnews.com
City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony
The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
localocnews.com
Irvine’s Tom Ricci named LA Chargers Orange County football coach of the week
Irvine football coach Tom Ricci talks with Irvine quarterback Joseph Tierney during a game last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Irvine High School football coach Tom Ricci was honored this week as Los Angeles Chargers CIF Orange County Coach of the Week. Ricci said the program will...
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Aug. 26
(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Newport Harbor strikes early and earns decisive road win over Marina
Newport Harbor players Carson Deavila (4) and Brandon Medina (19) celebrate Billy Ridley’s TD interception return. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). It was a game that could not be over soon enough. For either team. Newport Harbor scored twice in the first 82 seconds of the...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid
September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
