ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Concerts on the Green Draw Hundreds of Music Fans

Hundreds of music lovers descended on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green on Sunday, Aug. 21 to picnic and listed to the music of Young Guns, a country cover band that performs from iconic country artists old and new including Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels Band, Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and many other country artists.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Casting announced for new dramatic musical Bright Blue Sky at the Rose Center Theater

The production will premiere on September 9th at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, California located at the heart of Orange County. Announcing the cast for the Rose Center Theater’s upcoming musical Bright Blue Sky. A new dramatic musical by Emmy nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto (book & lyrics) and Managing & Artistic Director, Tim Nelson (music).
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC

“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Chance Theater presents the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity”

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Orange County premiere of “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” a dramatic comedy by Kristoffer Diaz that was one of the final nominees for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and snagged numerous “Best Play” Awards. Directed by Jeremy Aluma, “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” previews from September 23rd through September 30th, with regular performances running October 1st to October 23rd on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fountain Valley, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
localocnews.com

23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Returns October 13 – 20

They survived the pandemic with online programming and a drive-in movie, changed their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival is ready to return October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 independent and international films.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Mission Gala Drawing Gives Opportunities for Jewelry, Luxury Hotel Stay

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Classic Car#Car Show#Rock Roll#Sunset#Car Owners#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Skynyrd Frynds
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Resident Starts Bridal Space Business

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

‘Comedy of Errors’ at New Swan: That ’70s Shakespeare

Imagine this scenario: two pairs of identical twins, separated at birth, who years later somehow wind up in the same city at the same time. Neither pair knows the other exists. The comedic possibilities are almost endless. Shakespeare obviously realized this in creating “The Comedy of Errors,” exploiting his premise...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers

The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, August 28, 2022:. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day

Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

A woman was fatally stabbed in Santa Ana this morning

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:41 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a call of a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of north Gunther Place. Officers responded and located a female adult suffering from a stab wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony

The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Aug. 26

(Graphic: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). Week one of high school football continues Friday night for Orange County high school football teams. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone.com or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores in our nightly scoreboard, which will be updated.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove CERT to offer combined safety class on CPR, AED, and first aid

September is National Preparedness Month, and the City of Garden Grove’s Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) program will offer a CPR, AED, First Aid combination course on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Christ Cathedral Cultural Center, third floor, located at 13280 Chapman Avenue. Seating is limited. Email [email protected] to register. Registration and payment deadline is Friday, September 2, 2022.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy