Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

Balboa Island Museum Named Best in OC

“How can we be in the same league as a major museum?” asked Balboa Island Museum Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Shirley Pepys. “I’m grateful to our community, to all who travel to visit.”. Pepys was referring to Balboa Island Museum Newport Beach being named Best...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers

The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood service changes due to Labor Day

Lakewood City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash service will operate on the regular schedule. There will be no street sweeping on this day, no makeup sweep and no street sweeping-related parking enforcement. There will be no DASH service. When City Hall...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Costa Mesa Assistant City Manager Susan Price to Retire

Assistant City Manager Susan Price announced this week that she is retiring after an impressive 20-year career in the government sector. “Susan is a highly respected leader and trailblazer in the field of homelessness in Orange County. Her success in this area has set a high bar throughout her tenure in Costa Mesa,” City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

23rd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival Returns October 13 – 20

They survived the pandemic with online programming and a drive-in movie, changed their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival is ready to return October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 independent and international films.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Casting announced for new dramatic musical Bright Blue Sky at the Rose Center Theater

The production will premiere on September 9th at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster, California located at the heart of Orange County. Announcing the cast for the Rose Center Theater’s upcoming musical Bright Blue Sky. A new dramatic musical by Emmy nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto (book & lyrics) and Managing & Artistic Director, Tim Nelson (music).
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Concerts on the Green Draw Hundreds of Music Fans

Hundreds of music lovers descended on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green on Sunday, Aug. 21 to picnic and listed to the music of Young Guns, a country cover band that performs from iconic country artists old and new including Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels Band, Rascal Flatts, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, and many other country artists.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donation

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Bill Witte and Keiko Sakamoto for a generous contribution to name the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall. The Newport Beach City Council approved the Naming Rights Agreement at its Council meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Naming...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Mission Gala Drawing Gives Opportunities for Jewelry, Luxury Hotel Stay

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Lincoln Club endorses Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly

The Tri Ta for Assembly campaign announced the endorsement of the Orange County Lincoln Club. The OC Lincoln Club membership includes the most public-spirited and prominent business and professional men and women in Orange County. “We are proud to endorse Mayor Tri Ta for Assembly. Tri has the experience, dedication...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 27, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, August 27, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 81. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City of Lakewood to hold Patriot Day Ceremony

The City of Lakewood will solemnly commemorate Patriot Day with a flag-lowering ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the west parking lot at Lakewood City Hall. The 30-minute ceremony will include the presentation of the colors by the Lakewood High School Jr. Navy Reserve Officers Training...
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Residents Near Max Berg Park Seek Community Action to Protect Area

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Aquarium of the Pacific launches African American Scholar Program for its third year

The Aquarium of the Pacific will be accepting applications for its African American Scholar Program starting September 9, 2022. Now in its third year, the program supports African American students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields related to the work of the Aquarium. Through the financial award, inclusion in a growing community, and engagement with the Aquarium, the program seeks to lower the barriers for African American students in the fields of marine science.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City Sues Owners of Abandoned Gas Station Lot Near Downtown

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

City Renews Trellis Partnership Agreement

The City Council has approved a two-year grant agreement with Trellis International, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit, to manage a program that provides ongoing cleanup projects while training formerly homeless and housing insecure individuals to reenter the workforce. The City’s partnership with Trellis began in September 2021 under an initial one-year,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Vicente Sarmiento campaign states Sarmiento in best position to win for Orange County Board of Supervisors District 2

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is best positioned to win the newly-drawn, Latino-majority Orange County Board of Supervisors 2nd District as demonstrated by his commanding primary victory; overwhelming fundraising advantage; coalition of endorsers; and right record and message to lead in this critical moment for Orange County. Primary Winner: Vicente...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

