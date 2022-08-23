ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joan Greenert
5d ago

Those Drug Dealers must have a Lot of money stashed-away "Somewhere!" They should be the ones to "Pay" all Expenses instead of us Taxpayers! It's a Win-Win for All those Criminals whether they're In or Out of jail!

fox35orlando.com

Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
CITRA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County

A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 men shot to death in Altoona

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
ALTOONA, FL

