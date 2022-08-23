Read full article on original website
Joan Greenert
5d ago
Those Drug Dealers must have a Lot of money stashed-away "Somewhere!" They should be the ones to "Pay" all Expenses instead of us Taxpayers! It's a Win-Win for All those Criminals whether they're In or Out of jail!
Reply(2)
2
Related
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead at Marion County home, deputies say
CITRA, Fla. - A man was found dead at a home in Citra Sunday morning, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home on NE 134th Place shortly before 8 a.m. in reference to an assault and found the man dead. No other details were made immediately available.
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
click orlando
Man convicted of manslaughter for deadly fentanyl overdose in Flagler County
BUNNELL, Fla. – A jury convicted a 27-year-old man of manslaughter for the 2019 fentanyl overdose death of another man. Jevante Hamilton was found guilty Thursday in the death of Timothy Davidson, 25, in Flagler County. [TRENDING: Homeowners insurance company exits Florida market | Win gift cards to Orlando’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
Family identifies father who was shot to death at Jacksonville Beach rental
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach. Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while...
click orlando
1 dead after wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old DeLand man is dead after a crash early Saturday on U.S. Highway 1 near Eagle Rock Road in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:48 a.m. as the man’s vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in the...
flaglerlive.com
75-Year-Old Man Killed, Dive Team Searching for Another Victim at Head-On Crash on US1
A 75-year-old Deland man was killed and a dive team was called out to search for possibly another victim at the scene of head-on, wrong-way crash on U.S. 1 at Eagle Rock Road in Favoretta early this morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the man, who has not...
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
click orlando
Family fight over cigarette ends with Bunnell man stabbed, arrested, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Bunnell man was arrested Thursday after a fight over a cigarette ended with the suspect being stabbed, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at a home on Forest Park Street in Bunnell Thursday at about 6 a.m. after receiving a...
click orlando
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
palmcoastobserver.com
DeLand man, 75, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County
A 75-year old man from DeLand died early the morning of Aug. 27 in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 in Flagler County. The man was driving south in the road’s northbound lanes near Eagle Rock at 3:48 a.m. when his car struck a northbound sedan driven by a 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.
click orlando
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
click orlando
Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence in Ormond Beach caused traffic issues Friday afternoon as officers investigated a suspicious death after a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed, according to the police department. According to the city of Ormond Beach, the incident happened in...
Man found dead in roadway leads to homicide investigation in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police said a man was shot to death in Ocala and now they’re looking for leads in the case. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of NW 21st Court and NW 24th Road shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they received a...
WESH
Officials: Man convicted of Volusia County murder, kidnapping
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, a man was convicted for a man's kidnapping and murder. According to State Attorney's Office, the victim, Randy Mueller, was tortured leading up to his death. Dionysius Nicols and four others were involved in the murder, which occurred in July 2019. The State...
2 men shot to death in Altoona
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot to death Thursday evening in the Altoona area, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said someone called 911 to report the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. on Pennsylvania Road, in the northeast part of the county. Once deputies...
Comments / 6