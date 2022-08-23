A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.

