Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Related
The Skanner News
Oregon: Surge in out-of-State Abortion Patients
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
GOP Lawmaker Arrested, Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Fair
CANBY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon. Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night and told The Oregonian/OregonLive the incident happened after the rodeo...
The Skanner News
Oregon Senators Seek Answers on Prison Inmate Retaliation
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette...
Portland Mayor Bans Homeless Camps on School Walking Routes
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the emergency declaration banning homeless camps near high-crash corridors will expand to designated safe walking routes used by school-aged children. The declaration bans camping along “priority routes to and from schools” and within 150 feet of school buildings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Basic Guaranteed Income Program to Launch for Black Portlanders
The Black Resilience Fund will give dozens of Portland families guaranteed basic income for three years, with the first checks going out in December. More than 11,000 applicants had applied by the deadline this week for about 50 spots in Brown Hope’s 2023 Village-Building Cohort Model, which will give $1,000 to single participants and up to $2,000 to participating families, monthly.
Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
The Skanner News
Reduced Costs for Parks Programs
Portland Parks & Recreation announces the bureau’s new financial assistance program, designed to reduce cost as a barrier and to allow for easier access to participate in its offerings. The new Access Pass for activities, programs and passes to be used for programs begins Oct. 3. This effort builds on prior bureau pilot discount efforts, such as the “Pay What You Can” option, which remains in place until October 3 of this year.
The Skanner News
Measure on Portland Government to Appear as-Is on Ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland, Oregon, should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization. The Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Wake of Vanport’ to Be Screened August 28
The community is invited for a free screening and presentation on Sunday, August 28 the Open Signal studios. The Skanner Foundation presents “The Wake of Vanport,” a series of short documentary films about the city of Vanport, a housing development created for Kaiser shipyard workers at the onset of World War II. The development — which included schools, community centers and day cares — housed the first large influx of African Americans to the Portland area, and was at one time Oregon’s second largest city.
Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy
If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
Personal Information of Some in Jails Possibly Compromised
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
The Skanner News
Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend
The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Skanner News
The Regional Arts & Culture Council Rolls Out New Grant Program
The Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) has announced the Arts3C – Creation, Cultivation, & Community – Grant Program for the tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas Counties. The grant program is designed to be fully responsive to what artists and art makers in the community need...
Obituary: Tony Funchess
Tony Funchess born December 7 to Princess Funchess and Harrison Sims Jr. in Portland, Oregon. He received his wings August 1, 2022. Tony loved his family, friends, traveling, movies, and food. He leaves to mourn him, his parents, sister Keara Funchess-Rodela; three children, Daniel-Jireh Gonzalez Funchess (Dj), Nehemiah Gonzalez, Promise Funchess and his grandson Nasir Gonzalez.
Jefferson Alumni Invites Community to Block Party
Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mark your calendars, The Jefferson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) will be back on the block with their annual block party. This inaugural event will have tons of entertainment in tow, including a live DJ and music, a rib contest, card and domino tournaments and activities for kids too!
The Skanner News
Arvoll Randolph Rae, July 29, 1926 – July 14, 2022
Memorial service will be held August 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Phillip the Deacon Episcopal Church, 120 NE Knott Steet, Portland, Oregon 97212. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Happy Valley, OR, at 1 p.m. Full obituary can be seen...
Bicycle and Pedestrian Lane Reduction on Morrison Bridge Starts Next Week
On Monday, August 8 starting at 7 a.m. the bicycle and pedestrian lanes on the east and west ends of the Morrison Bridge lift spans will be reduced to seven feet. This reduces the bicycle and pedestrian lane width by half. The lane reduction will be in place for a few months.
The Skanner News
Dangerous Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Suspected in 6th Death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
The Skanner News
The Kidz Outside Festival Aims to Create Community Space in George Park
The Portland Parks system comprises more than 11,600 acres. Two of those acres have meant the world to local emcee Mat Randol. “The first place I made friends was at the park,” Randol told The Skanner of growing up across the street from George Park in St. Johns. “I remember being young and I used to count on my hands to see how many friends I’d made here, and I got to over 100.”
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0