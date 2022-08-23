ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Skanner News

Oregon: Surge in out-of-State Abortion Patients

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Planned Parenthood leaders in Oregon on Thursday said there has been a surge in the number of people traveling from out of state for abortions, including from neighboring Idaho, where most of a near-total abortion ban has taken effect. “We are definitely seeing an uptick...
The Skanner News

GOP Lawmaker Arrested, Accused of Disorderly Conduct at Fair

CANBY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer at the Clackamas County Fair in Canby, Oregon. Republican Rep. James Hieb, of Canby, was arrested Wednesday night and told The Oregonian/OregonLive the incident happened after the rodeo...
CANBY, OR
The Skanner News

Oregon Senators Seek Answers on Prison Inmate Retaliation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s two U.S. Senators are asking the new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons about recent allegations that guards at the federal prison in Sheridan have retaliated against inmates who are suing the prison. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley wrote to Colette...
The Skanner News

Portland Mayor Bans Homeless Camps on School Walking Routes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the emergency declaration banning homeless camps near high-crash corridors will expand to designated safe walking routes used by school-aged children. The declaration bans camping along “priority routes to and from schools” and within 150 feet of school buildings,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Basic Guaranteed Income Program to Launch for Black Portlanders

The Black Resilience Fund will give dozens of Portland families guaranteed basic income for three years, with the first checks going out in December. More than 11,000 applicants had applied by the deadline this week for about 50 spots in Brown Hope’s 2023 Village-Building Cohort Model, which will give $1,000 to single participants and up to $2,000 to participating families, monthly.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Heat Returns to Pacific Northwest Wednesday, Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hot weather is expected again Wednesday and Thursday in western Oregon and Washington state. Multnomah County, which includes Portland, will offer people places to stay cool Wednesday as temperatures potentially reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius). Daytime cooling centers and cooling spaces in Multnomah...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Reduced Costs for Parks Programs

Portland Parks & Recreation announces the bureau’s new financial assistance program, designed to reduce cost as a barrier and to allow for easier access to participate in its offerings. The new Access Pass for activities, programs and passes to be used for programs begins Oct. 3. This effort builds on prior bureau pilot discount efforts, such as the “Pay What You Can” option, which remains in place until October 3 of this year.
The Skanner News

Measure on Portland Government to Appear as-Is on Ballot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a sweeping proposal to change the form of government and election system in Portland, Oregon, should advance to November’s ballot, rejecting a legal challenge from a city business organization. The Portland Business Alliance filed a lawsuit in...
The Skanner News

‘Wake of Vanport’ to Be Screened August 28

The community is invited for a free screening and presentation on Sunday, August 28 the Open Signal studios. The Skanner Foundation presents “The Wake of Vanport,” a series of short documentary films about the city of Vanport, a housing development created for Kaiser shipyard workers at the onset of World War II. The development — which included schools, community centers and day cares — housed the first large influx of African Americans to the Portland area, and was at one time Oregon’s second largest city.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Ballot Measure to Overhaul City Government Promises Minority Representation While Facing Controversy

If Portland voters decide this November to ditch the at-large system of city government, the city will see a much higher rate of minority representation. Under the current system, candidates for city council must campaign citywide, rather than for a smaller district. Critics say this forces candidates to broaden their platforms, rather than focusing on the more specific concerns of smaller regions and populations of the city. Such campaigns are also more expensive, creating a barrier for a more diverse field of candidates.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Personal Information of Some in Jails Possibly Compromised

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Staff at Multnomah County jails shared personal and medical information belonging to hundreds of people who were incarcerated, officials said. A statement from the county said names, dates of birth and photos — as well as medical information like diagnoses and treatments — may have been released amid sharing between September 2019 and June, impacting more than 350 people, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Oregon Symphony’s Waterfront Concert and Festival Returns to Portland Labor Day Weekend

The Oregon Symphony has announced the return of the largest free community concert in Oregon, the Waterfront Concert and Festival, on Saturday, September 3, 2022. The family-friendly event welcomes visitors to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for an all-day celebration full of music and singing. The concert features a variety of music from outstanding local artists and a robust musical program performed by the Oregon Symphony.
The Skanner News

The Regional Arts & Culture Council Rolls Out New Grant Program

The Regional Arts & Culture Council (RACC) has announced the Arts3C – Creation, Cultivation, & Community – Grant Program for the tri-county region of Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas Counties. The grant program is designed to be fully responsive to what artists and art makers in the community need...
The Skanner News

Obituary: Tony Funchess

Tony Funchess born December 7 to Princess Funchess and Harrison Sims Jr. in Portland, Oregon. He received his wings August 1, 2022. Tony loved his family, friends, traveling, movies, and food. He leaves to mourn him, his parents, sister Keara Funchess-Rodela; three children, Daniel-Jireh Gonzalez Funchess (Dj), Nehemiah Gonzalez, Promise Funchess and his grandson Nasir Gonzalez.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Jefferson Alumni Invites Community to Block Party

Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 2:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Mark your calendars, The Jefferson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) will be back on the block with their annual block party. This inaugural event will have tons of entertainment in tow, including a live DJ and music, a rib contest, card and domino tournaments and activities for kids too!
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Arvoll Randolph Rae, July 29, 1926 – July 14, 2022

Memorial service will be held August 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Phillip the Deacon Episcopal Church, 120 NE Knott Steet, Portland, Oregon 97212. He will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Happy Valley, OR, at 1 p.m. Full obituary can be seen...
The Skanner News

Dangerous Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Suspected in 6th Death

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
The Skanner News

The Kidz Outside Festival Aims to Create Community Space in George Park

The Portland Parks system comprises more than 11,600 acres. Two of those acres have meant the world to local emcee Mat Randol. “The first place I made friends was at the park,” Randol told The Skanner of growing up across the street from George Park in St. Johns. “I remember being young and I used to count on my hands to see how many friends I’d made here, and I got to over 100.”
The Skanner News

