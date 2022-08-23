Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
BRB: Festival fun with Furry Friends at Woofstock in Bismarck
NOTE: KX’s BRB segment begins at roughly 6:30 in the broadcast. We are working diligently to isolate the clip. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Buckstop Junction, normally a quiet town keeping the past alive, went to the dogs today during Woofstock — a festival of fur and fun hosted by Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue. Taking proper […]
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
msn.com
21 Things to do in Bismarck ND: A Bucket List
Bismarck, North Dakota is a city with plenty to offer visitors. From its beautiful parks and trails to its interesting museums and restaurants, there is something for everyone in this charming Midwestern city. If you’re looking for things to do in Bismarck ND, look no further! This bucket list will give you a taste of all the best that the city has to offer.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck not funding homeless shelter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s primary resource for people experiencing homelessness, the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way homeless shelter, won’t receive funding from the city of Bismarck this year. This week, the Bismarck City Commission voted 4-1 against providing $250,000 to the shelter for operational costs. They had...
KFYR-TV
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
KFYR-TV
New interactive mural at Dakota Zoo encourages visitors to get moving
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When we think of murals, we think of paintings on the side of a building. But there’s a new mural at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo that’s on the ground. Visitors are encouraged to not only touch the paint, but to walk, skip and spin on the art.
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
TRAVEL: How now, giant cow? A visit to Salem Sue
NEW SALEM, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota is no stranger to giant animals, as strange as that sounds… but just looking across the state, there’s a surprising number of sizable statues that hold their own records. One of the more popular ones is the World’s Largest Buffalo in Jamestown, but there are a few others, […]
KFYR-TV
Former Bismarck photography studio owner files for bankruptcy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jack Glasser, the owner of a Bismarck photography studio that abruptly closed leaving customers without refunds or photos last October, has filed for bankruptcy. On August 14, Glasser filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Dakota. He said he owes creditors more than $4 million, mostly...
KFYR-TV
Pick your own sweet corn at Coleman Corn Maze
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s sweet corn season, and after the excessive amounts of rain, some producers are reaping the benefits of their crops earlier this year. The sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze has matured faster than the producers realized. So to get rid of all the extra corn, they’re holding a pick-your-own sweet corn event.
KFYR-TV
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
wdayradionow.com
Woman unharmed following lightning strike while inside vehicle
(Bismarck, ND) -- A local woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was in was literally struck by lightning last week in Bismarck. Authorities say Rachel Sem had been driving home from work in late Tuesday afternoon when she saw a bright flash and both heard and felt a loud noise that prompted her to stop her car. Just then, she caught a whiff of burning fabric and noticed the car's headliner was charred. Officials later determined the vehicle, which was totaled, had indeed been zapped.
KFYR-TV
Judge sentences Bismarck driver to two and a half years in prison for deadly crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to two and a half years in prison for charges stemming from a deadly hit-and-run. Prosecutors say in July 2021, 24-year-old Chad Gourneau failed to yield the right of way before crossing Memorial Highway on Third Street in Mandan. They said he collided with a pickup truck in the middle of the intersection and ran away. His attorney said he didn’t flee but went for help.
KFYR-TV
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say he intended to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills. Officers arrested 23-year-old Leonard Tate on Monday. They say after they got a warrant, they searched Tate’s Bismarck hotel room and found 2,879 fentanyl pills. Court documents report these pills could contain about 28,000 potentially lethal doses, depending on the purity of the fentanyl per pill.
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
Comments / 0