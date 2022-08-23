Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps spike today, cold front looming for the start of the week
The noisy showers and thunderstorms that rolled across the Sunflower State last night are tracking east this morning and out of the region. A few lingering showers are moving through Southcentral Kansas this morning but will quickly fizzle out later this morning. A stray shower or two will be possible...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next rain chance lined up, heat stays put
Rainfall has been welcomed this weekend! Wichita finally picked up some rain along with many other communities from central into eastern Kansas over the last 24. The last time Wichita picked up more than one inch of rainfall was on June 22! We still need more and nature will serve up another chance early this week.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active pattern takes shape with spotty rain chances
Rain chances are on the rise as we head into the weekend. The high-pressure system that has been dominating our forecast will finally break down and allow for our next boundary to bring much-needed showers to the Sunflower State. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout Friday evening. Scattered showers will...
KSN.com
Weekend rain chance, slight dip in temps
There is a front that has dipped into the Sunflower State but it will lift back to the northeast through the first half of the weekend. The focus for our next chance of rain will come from a boundary to the west as high pressure gradually breaks down. You will...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Introducing spotty rain chances into early next week
Friday will be our hottest day of the near future across the Sunflower State. Those in central Kansas will see the warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be up a bit at times, especially out to the west. Clouds increase a little bit later on in the day.
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day – Adult Yard Games at Mulvane Public Library
There’s a cool event for you to get to meet some new people and get your competitive juices flowing in Mulvane. It’s called Adult Yard Games and will take place on Monday outside of the Mulvane Public Library. There will be lots of games there to play including...
KSN.com
Furry Friends – Duck Creek Labradors
Duck Creek Labradors in Winfield breeds new labs for people from all across the country wanting to get their hands on the new pups. They have sold some the litter from almost each part of the country and also locally, too. They have sold nearly 100 dogs at their business...
KSN.com
Sam’s Fudge
With over 60 flavors to offer, Sam’s Fudge in Augusta has some of the best fudge you will find anywhere in the state. They make it all from scratch in the back of their kitchen and pride themselves on trying to make any flavor that someone might desire. But...
KSN.com
Creataceous Campout
It’s going to be a fun event full of prehistoric dinosaurs, shows, mini-golf and so much more!. It is Creataceous Campout at Field Station Dinosaurs in Derby and they are open for registration for this event which will take place every Friday and Saturday night in September. It’s a...
