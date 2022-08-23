Read full article on original website
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Kewanee Boilermakers IHSA Football on 8-26-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Kewanee Boilermakers for a TRAC cross-division football game at Coach Dobry Field in Monmouth. For the WMOI radio replay of the game, click HERE.
United Red Storm vs. Annawan/Wethersfield Titans Football on 8-26-22
The United Red Storm host the Annawan/Wethersfield Titans for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up at United High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
Admission Remains Free to Monmouth College Home Athletic Events
MONMOUTH, IL (08/26/2022) The cost of nearly everything might be increasing because of rising inflation rates, but one place remains unaffected – Monmouth College’s regular-season home athletic events. Once again this school year, all home regular-season Fighting Scots athletic events are free and open to the public. The...
Janet E. McCann
Janet E. McCann, 63, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 6, 1958 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Earl “Gunner” and Bonita (Cooke) McCann. Janet was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School. She later attended Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
Monmouth College’s New Personnel for 2022-23 Includes Four Professors, Five Alumni
As Monmouth College begins its 170th academic year, there are several new faces filling faculty and staff positions on campus. Some of the faces are familiar, though, as Monmouth alumni have taken on those responsibilities. New to the faculty this year are four professors:. Saaddullah Bashir, a visiting assistant professor...
Larry W. Barry
Larry W. Barry, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 3:35 am, Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Monmouth Nursing Home, Monmouth, IL. He was born September 9, 1954 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Raymond and Phyllis (Carnes) Barry. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. Larry served in the...
Carol Jean Young
Carol Jean Young, 92, of Douglas, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Courtyard Estates of Knoxville with her family at her side. Carol was born on August 31, 1929 in Yates City. She was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Kleen) Gorham. She married Edward Cox on December 26, 1947. She later married Glenn Young in the summer of 1965. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (David) Bybee of Maquon and Carolyn (Kevin) O’Brien of Centennial, Co; son-in-laws, Mike Frank of Farmington and Steve Reese of Peoria; siblings, Ruth McCoy of Elmwood, Janice Maxwell of Knoxville and Richard Gorham of Galesburg; grandchildren, Melissa, Damien, Chris, Nichole, Joe, Danielle, Tim, Adam and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Miranda, Abby, Conner, Griffin, Drake, Elias, Walker, Marlee and Noah; and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Candi Frank and Cathy Reese; great-grandson, Sen; siblings, John Gorham and Judy Johnson; and husband, Glenn.
Barbara J. Olin
Barbara J. Olin, 90, of Alexis, IL, passed away at 6:10 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Galesburg, IL. She was born August 9, 1932, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Fred and Maybelle (Noonan) Van Fleet. Barb was raised and educated in Alexis, IL and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. She later attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA.
Brian William Jack
Brian William Jack, age 51, of Olmito, Texas, formerly of Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 3, 1971 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of James and Angela Corzatt Jack. Brian was a self employed mechanic in Texas for the past twenty...
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell, 90, of Galesburg, died at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. She was born November 12, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Convoy) Good. She married Sidney W. Wood Sr. She later married Lawrence H. “Larry” Lovell on October 30, 1971, in Ft. Lewis, Washington. He preceded her in death October 17, 1989.
