Carol Jean Young, 92, of Douglas, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Courtyard Estates of Knoxville with her family at her side. Carol was born on August 31, 1929 in Yates City. She was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Kleen) Gorham. She married Edward Cox on December 26, 1947. She later married Glenn Young in the summer of 1965. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (David) Bybee of Maquon and Carolyn (Kevin) O’Brien of Centennial, Co; son-in-laws, Mike Frank of Farmington and Steve Reese of Peoria; siblings, Ruth McCoy of Elmwood, Janice Maxwell of Knoxville and Richard Gorham of Galesburg; grandchildren, Melissa, Damien, Chris, Nichole, Joe, Danielle, Tim, Adam and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Miranda, Abby, Conner, Griffin, Drake, Elias, Walker, Marlee and Noah; and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Candi Frank and Cathy Reese; great-grandson, Sen; siblings, John Gorham and Judy Johnson; and husband, Glenn.

YATES CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO