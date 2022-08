It’s been no secret that Alexander Mattison has been the subject of trade discussions amongst the fanbase. While he has been a stalwart backup to Dalvin Cook, there is something to be desired from the fourth-year pro from Boise State. His well-rounded skillset is desirable but already being at his ceiling with only being at best a spot starter raises questions about his future.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO