LeClerc & Pizzarella Make Springfield College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Marlborough students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Haven LeClerc and Tono Pizzarella to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. LeClerc has a primary major of Computer...
Blinn & Nolan Make Springfield College’s Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Natick students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Kathryn Blinn and Violet Nolan to the Dean’s List. Blinn has a primary major of Health Science and Pre-Physical Therapy. Nolan has a primary...
Trio of Framingham Students on Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:. Matthew Favazza of Framingham, who is in the computer science program. Brandon Rothstein of Framingham, who is in the advertising and public relations...
LETTER: Educator & Former FTA Co-President Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am writing this letter in support of Priscila Sousa as she campaigns for the new 6th Middlesex seat representing south Framingham. I have known Priscila personally and professionally for five years after we were introduced by a mutual friend when Priscila ran for mayor. Since that time, she and I have gotten to know each other not only as friends, but also as Framingham residents and through civic and local involvement.
7 Natick Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Vermont:. Abigail Connolly, History major, from Natick, is in the College of Arts and Sciences. Katherine Coyne, Psychological Science major, from Natick, is in the College...
Juelich Graduates From Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 29, 2022
1 Today is the first day of school for students at Keefe Technical High School in Framingham. The regional vocational-technical high school has students in grades 9-12 from Framingham, Ashland, Natick, Holliston, & Hopkinton. Framingham High freshmen have orientation on Tuesday. The first day of school for Framingham Public School...
Krasner Receives Doctor of Pharmacy From Western New England University
SPRINGFIELD – Western New England University held its 2022 Graduate commencement ceremony on May 22 in the Anthony S. Caprio Alumni Healthful Living Center, celebrating the Class of 2022. The keynote speaker Sheila Barcohana Hollender (L ’80), a leading authority on women’s issues, environmental health, and sustainability, encouraged the...
LETTER: Sousa Will ‘Represent South Framingham Well’ as State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila has always impressed me with how hard she works and how much she is willing to put herself out there. One of the first things Priscila said to me after her campaign kicked off was, “all I ask is that you hold me accountable.”. I...
Framingham State University Announces Lineup For 10th Anniversary of Arts & Ideas Series
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its Arts & Ideas series with a full lineup of exciting and thought-provoking speakers, films, exhibitions and performances. The theme of the series is Sustaining Life & Sustaining Joy: Under the pandemic and during these challenging times, we...
LETTER: State Rep. Candidate Sousa Understands the ‘Struggles & Challenges’ of the 6th Middlesex District
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa is the best candidate for the new MA 6th Middlesex District. Besides being vibrant, hardworking, intelligent, and passionate, she knows what the South side is about. She understands the beauty and diversity of our residents and business and cultural offerings. I feel more importantly, she...
PHOTO GALLERY: Final Framingham Community Corner of the Summer
FRAMINGHAM – Friday, August 26 was the final Community Corner of the summer. The 5th and final event was held at Arlington Street Playground in South Framingham on the border between District 8 & 9. New this year, the Community Corner, offered field games, arts and crafts, the bookmobile...
Gratis Healthcare Offering Free Back-To-School Physical Monday
IFRAMINGHAM – Gratis Healthcare is offering free back-to-school physicals on Monday, August 29. Schedule appointments from 4 to 7 p.m. at Daniel’s Table at 10 Pearl Street in Framingham. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters also available. To sign up click here.
PHOTOS: State-Wide Candidates Attend Framingham Democrats BBQ
FRAMINGHAM – Several state-wide candidates attended the Framingham Democratic Committee BBQ at the home of Framingham City Councilor Chair Phil Ottaviani Jr. and his wife School Committee Clerk Valerie Ottaviani tonight, August 27. Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia was in attendance, along with Secretary of State William Galvin and...
LETTER: Sousa Will Be a Strong, Focused Legislator
FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to publicly express our support for Priscilla Souza to be our new state representative in the September 6, 2022 Democrat primary for the one newly created legislative district that exclusively covers much of Framingham. As long time residents, who have been actively involved in...
Transitional Framingham 11th Annual Garden Tour September 10
FRAMINGHAM – Transition Framingham will hold its annual free tour of home and community gardens to get inspiration, ideas and advice from local gardeners on Saturday, September 10. Attendees can do the entire tour or just a few gardens. This year participants are asked to preregister at this sign-up...
Harmony Grove Elementary Advertising For Bilingual Vice Principal
FRAMINGHAM – With the first day of school set for Wednesday, August 31, the Framingham Public School district is advertising for a vice principal for Harmony Grove Elementary School. The district posted the position on August 23. The district posted it is looking for a “bilingual vice principal” to...
Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, Retired Head Nurse at Bethany Hospital, World War II Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Amedeo A. and Edna O. (Tedeschi) Barbadoro, and loving sister of the late Helen Brescia and Anne Duca. Sister Edna Marie is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.
Charles River Rotary Club Member Johnston Receives Paul Harris Fellow Pin
NATICK – The Charles River Rotary Club was visited on Thursday August 25 by Victor Tom, the Governor of Rotary District 7910. Tom did the pin ceremony for George Johnston and awarding him his Paul Harris plus two fellowship pin. The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is the...
Clean Water Action Endorses Shepard For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Clean Water Action, the third statewide environmental organization to endorse her candidacy for state representative. “I am honored to receive the endorsement of Clean Water Action,” said Margareth Shepard. “The priorities of Clean Water Action are the same priorities of...
