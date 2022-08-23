Read full article on original website
Times News
Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022
The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
Times News
Neighborhood spotlight: PTA volunteer always answers the call
Even with her children off to college, Julie Ann Renode stays involved in school and organizations because she wants to help kids. “You see a big smile on their face, and it puts a smile on your face, too,” she said. Renode, a mother of three recent Jim Thorpe...
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
13 WHAM
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 26, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Tamaqua Seniors. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Aug. 18 with 26 members in...
Times News
Local roundup: Results from Aug. 26
Three area schools picked up multiple victories on Friday. Northern Lehigh and Northwestern each posted wins in boys and girls soccer action, while Palmerton claimed victories in field hockey and golf. Elsewhere, Pleasant Valley’s volleyball team also opened the season with a win. BOYS SOCCER. Notre Dame ES- Northern...
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
lykensvalley.org
Schuylkill County Garment Industry, 1981
An article from 1981 noted the increase in plants in the Schuylkill County garment industry. The names of the 35 plants in the area were also given. The history of this enterprise needs further research. _______________________________________________. ATLANTIC APPAREL BOASTS 35 MEMBER SHOPS IN SCHUYLKILL. The Atlantic Apparel Contractor’s Association (AACA),...
Times News
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Times News
Scouts hold food drive for Valor Clinic
Jacob Denmon and Ethan Webb of Boy Scout Troop 101 are having a food drive to honor and support the veterans of Paul’s House and Valor Clinic. “I wanted to do something to honor them, because they fought to keep us safe and they should be honored,” Denmon said.
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police report the following crashes in Schuylkill County. • A one-vehicle crash happened Tuesday along Peach Mountain Road in Norwegian Township. Troopers said Lynn M. Barber, 65, of St. Clair, was driving a Ford Focus northbound when her vehicle left the road and hit a utility pole. Barber had minor injuries and was taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital East, Pottsville, police said.
Times News
Bombers ‘pass’ opening night test
Palmerton’s performance through the air in the first half on Friday night could be a glimpse into one of the top passing attacks in the area this season. Palmerton used its speed to build a lead and then held off a Lehighton comeback to defeat the Indians 42-29 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Times News
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Heimbach Claims Second Win In A Row At Selinsgrove
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Blane Heimbach wired the field for his second 410 sprint car victory in a row at Selinsgrove Speedway in Saturday night‘s 25-lap 42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial. Heimbach, who won the Gunn Memorial four times as a 358 sprint car event, collected $5,000 for his...
Luzerne County girl fatally shot
Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
Water main break fixed in Luzerne County
UPDATE: Pennsylvania American Water tells Eyewitness News the water main break has been fixed and service is being restored to all customers. PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A water main break in Luzerne County affected multiple communities in the area earlier on Saturday. That break has now been fixed. According to American Water, affected areas […]
Pennsylvania pedestrian killed in Ocean City crash
A Pennsylvania woman was killed while trying to cross Coastal Highway in Ocean City on Friday night.
wkok.com
CSVT Related Road Work Set to Begin on Grangers Road in Winfield
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that planned road work will close a portion of Route 1020 (Grangers Road) in Monroe Township, Snyder County. On Tuesday, September 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 southbound, while the contractor constructs a new deceleration lane to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road. This work will also include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road. A detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road (T-520/Route 1021), and Route 15 will be in place for the duration of the project.
