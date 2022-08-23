ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, Kansas woman, dog die in Monday house fire

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 74-year-old woman rescued from a house fire Monday died from her injuries on Tuesday, the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said.

It is with a heavy heart to report that the 74 y.o. female victim rescued from a house fire yesterday passed away. The heroic& extraordinary efforts of KCKFD firefighters & KU staff provided the victim with a chance to survive. Thoughts & prayer extend to her family & friend

@KCKFDPIO

Fire crews were called to the 3200 block of N. 47th Street just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

They found smoke exiting the building. Upon entry, there was intense heat and heavy black smoke.

The woman was lying on the ground face down between a doorway.

She was pulled from the building by the fire captain who then started CPR. She was not responsive.

The woman was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital where she died in the intensive care unit.

A dog was found dead in a nearby room on the bed.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire, but believe it started in the living room.

