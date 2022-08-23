ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Teen convicted of killing J.B. White appeals conviction

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdzTI_0hSHLHD500

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Estevan Montoya, the teen who killed high school basketball star J.B. White, is appealing his conviction. Montoya was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for killing White at a house party near Santa Fe in August 2020.

Jury finds Estevan Montoya guilty on all counts in JB White murder

Montoya shot and killed White during a fight at a house party near Santa Fe. Prosecutors said as the argument broke out, White tried to punch Montoya but missed. They said Montoya then pulled out a gun and shot White. Montoya’s attorneys claimed it was self-defense, but a jury disagreed. Montoya was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. Montoya was sentenced to life in prison, he is eligible for parole after 30 years.

Candlelight vigil held for Santa Fe basketball star J.B. White

In Montoya’s appeal, his attorneys are citing what they say are irregularities in the trial. They argue Montoya did not receive a fair trial because of the denial of a change of venue, not allowing the defense’s expert to testify about the trajectory of the bullet that killed White and not allowing a jury instruction on self-defense. They also argue the jury should have had the option for a lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a double homicide in the northeast part of town. Officials say officers arrived around 5:21 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting at 9223 Marron Cir. NE. Police found two dead bodies, one male and one female, at the home. They had both been shot. A homicide investigation […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after police shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. APD says around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to a gas station near Coors and Quail and found a person who appeared to be drunk passed out inside a vehicle. Officials say officers got […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian hit and run investigation at Coors and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened early Sunday morning at Coors and the westbound off-ramp. They say a woman was struck around 1:30 a.m. while walking on the interstate. Police say the vehicle left the scene and there is currently no further information on the vehicle. The woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Officer involved shooting, More on SWAT suspect, Heavy storms, NASA grant, Film expo

Monday’s Top Stories CHART report shows divided Santa Fe over obelisk future 1 man, 1 woman dead in northeast Albuquerque homicide Dozens of artists featured in Corrales Art Studio Tour Duke City legend ‘Hoppy Grandma’ legacy lives on through scholarship fund Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship puts on show for New Mexico Highest-rated brunch restaurants in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Teen who shot at pregnant woman pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen who shot a pregnant girl at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex pleaded guilty Wednesday. Adam Herrera was 15 years old when he and three others began harassing 17-year-old Karla Malagon and her family at the apartment complex off Kathryn and Louisiana in May of 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: Albuquerque Police show progress in investigating uses of force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest report from the outside group tasked with reviewing the Albuquerque Police Department’s use of force investigations shows the department is making progress towards acting within police policy. The group, known as the “External Force Investigation Team” (EFIT) calls APD’s progress “a marked improvement.” Run by an outside team of contractors […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman with long criminal history charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who has been in and out of jail for years is back behind bars, being charged with murder. Reyanon Duncan has a criminal record that dates back to 2006 with offenses including auto theft, drugs, burglary, child abuse and identity theft. Investigators are now saying Duncan and others invaded […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy