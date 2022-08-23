Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
Chopt Announces Second Pennsylvania Location This Year
Following the June opening of its first outpost in Pennsylvania, as well as its ninth New Jersey location next week, Chopt is ready to hit Bryn Mawr.
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'.
Times News
SS. Peter and Paul
Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse
The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Pennsylvania officials identify 2 who killed each other in afternoon shootout
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The two men who fatally shot each other Wednesday afternoon in Johnstown have been identified. The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and Johnstown police held a joint press conference Friday morning to provide an update in the case. The afternoon shootout...
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia
Philly locals share the faux pas they often see visitors committing and what to do instead.
Atlantic County Siblings Have Final Meal At Philadelphia’s Joe’s Steaks
Siblings Bill Pollock and Lynda Pollock Lawler had their final meal yesterday at the iconic, original Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop on Torresdale Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop will close in September 2022 after operating for the past 73 years. We spoke with Bill...
HGTV says this 1865 farmhouse for sale in South Jersey needs to be saved
If you’re a sucker for old houses, you need to see this one. It’s an 1865 farm house on 5.5 acres in Salem that was used at one time as a dairy farm. It’s fallen into disrepair but a lot of original details remain. And it’s listed for sale for $350,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore
Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
Water at Jersey shore surges to nearly 84 degrees
The water off the Jersey shore was warmer than places in the Outer Banks this week, less than two weeks after water temperatures had plunged to 55 -- and a curious weather effect was behind that wild temperature swing. The ocean waters off of the Jersey Shore and other areas...
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Philly restaurant server ordered to pay $84M for massacre of 600 civilians during Liberian civil war
A former server at a Philadelphia restaurant has been ordered to pay $84 million in damages to four citizens of Liberia for leading a massacre that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 civilians seeking sanctuary in a church during the West African nation’s first civil war. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A police lieutenant in Philly who got fired for sending bestiality video recently got reinstated
A Philadelphia police lieutenant was fired after sending two women he supervised a bestiality video. Now he has his job back after his conduct was ruled not “egregious enough” for termination. Instead, Lt. Marc Hayes was ordered to take a 50-day suspension, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Arbitrator...
visitsouthjersey.com
New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey
PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
Man shot, wounded while driving on Interstate 495 in Delaware
Multiple gunshots were fired, police say, and the driver was hit once in a lower extremity.
Construction equipment vandalized in part of FDR Park
Authorities say wires were also cut and sugar was put in the diesel tanks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent
Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
New Jersey Globe
Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others
The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Supporter of AC, NJ Mayor Accuses Him Of Bad Conduct At Airshow
Allegations about the recent alleged conduct of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small have surfaced and are now a matter of public record. We have interviewed several people close to the situation, who have alleged some disturbing things about Small’s alleged conduct at this past Wednesday, August 24, 2022 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow.
Comments / 2