PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO