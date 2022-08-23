ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times News

SS. Peter and Paul

Our parish St. Vincent de Paul Society hosts “Vincent’s Closet” now by appointment in our former convent building on 242 N. Third St. The society offers clothing and toiletries for those in need, and seeks donations of the same. Call the Rectory for more information. Masses. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Philadelphia Police Department is short 1,300 officers. Here’s why the situation is about to get worse

The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that’s all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers and civilian employees have set retirement dates within the next four years by enrolling in the city’s deferred pension program.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
California State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Texas State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Tamaqua, PA
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
New Jersey 101.5

Where a Food Network star went for dinner at the NJ shore

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine was in South Jersey over the weekend to spend some time with friend and business associate Scott Philly and his family at their Longport home. According to Scott's dad, Todd Philly, Irvine told them he wanted to eat at Robert's Place in Margate. Irvine knew Robert's Place, the popular Atlantic Avenue spot, from his days living in South Jersey years ago when he worked as a chef at Trump Taj Mahal, Resorts, and Ceasars.
LONGPORT, NJ
CBS Philly

A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment. Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Veteran#Sears#U S Customs House#German
visitsouthjersey.com

New York Times: One of the Oldest Rodeos in America Is in New Jersey

PILESGROVE, N.J. — The low-lying clouds framing the horizon at sunset were beginning to tinge a cotton-candy pink when the rodeo announcer, Ty Miller, instructed all men to “remove cover.”. He had just finished reciting a prayer. The national anthem — “the most beautiful song ever written,” he...
PILESGROVE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Students Move into historic Delco Convent

Since the first section of Our Lady of Angels Convent was built in 1873, it had been home only to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. That 149-year tradition changed on August 25, 2022, when the first group of Neumann University students moved into one wing of the historic building, which is now part of the campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Press of Atlantic City will expand weekly newspapers in three towns, but is closing six others

The Press of Atlantic City is trying something new: an expanded community newspaper that will be mailed to every household in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point. “It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools,” said Buzz Keough, the Press’ executive editor, in a candid post on his newspaper’s website.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy