FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LA
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste BudsLet's Eat LA
Fast and Furious starts filming in L.A. neighborhood and residents are not happyJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’
Shooting on 110 Freeway in South L.A. leaves mom of 3 ‘freaked out’. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A mother of three is shaken...
No Film School
How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?
When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
Fast & Furious 10 Filming Protested in LA as Locals Say Series Has Ruined Neighborhood
Universal StudiosIllegal street racing continues to be a problem in L.A., and some residents blame Universal Studios.
Headlines: 34 Cars Seized, 40 Arrested In ‘Street Takeovers;’ Happy Kobe Day!
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A two-day crackdown on street racing in L.A. resulted in 40 arrests and the seizure and impounding of 34...
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting
Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. CALIFORNIA #LOSANGELES #MOVING #SANFRANCISCO...
Doorbell cam captures large mountain lion roaming Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Hollywood Hills residents spotted an A-list celebrity Thursday morning, but it wasn’t George Clooney or Beyoncé. Instead, it was a full-grown mountain lion, most likely P-22, aka. “L.A.’s most famous feline.” The puma, who resides mostly in Griffith Park and is believed to be about 12 years old, was apparently caught on a doorbell camera […]
actionnews5.com
Voters in Los Angeles will decide if the homeless can be housed in vacant hotel rooms
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – Los Angeles is considering a new solution to its homelessness problem, and it has already become a contentious debate. In L.A. County, more than 60,000 people are homeless while more than 20,000 hotel rooms lie empty on the average night. Unite Here Local 11,...
KEYT
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
beverlypress.com
Shooting at Beverly and La Cienega claims life
Police are searching for three male suspects wanted for a homicide after a shooting in a gas station parking lot near the corner of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards on Aug. 19. Numerous people in the area called police after hearing shots at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived and determined...
beverlypress.com
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
Deceased Person Located at Entrance to Alley in Historic South-Central Los Angeles
Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, CA: A deceased person was located at the entrance to an alley near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and South Main Street in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, at approximately 1:30 a.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022
Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
Where to go for the best steak in Los AngelesRoméo A./ Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for the best place to get your hands on some prime cuts, look no further than these three steak restaurants in Los Angeles.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur
DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Kanye West won’t be charged for alleged assault against a fan in L.A.
Kanye West will not face charges for an alleged assault against a fan that happened earlier this year. “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told TMZ. The incident that spurred the complaint […]
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
