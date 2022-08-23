ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
No Film School

How Much Money Do You Need to Survive in Los Angeles?

When you're making a budget to move to Hollywood, keep these things in mind. I moved to Los Angeles in 2012 and got a job as an assistant. When I look back on those days, the only thing that shocks me is how little money I was paid and how little I could live on. If you want to move to Hollywood, you must realize that the expenses will be high. But it can be hard to make an accurate budget for a place you know only little about. Well, that's where I want to help today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Movies#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Fast And The Furious#Stunts#In The Neighborhood#The Fast Furious
KEYT

20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Organized theft rings target visitors to LA’s Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Organized theft rings from Northern California are targeting the vehicles of tourists and other visitors at Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, the sprawling urban wilderness that is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions. Thieves break into vehicles, particularly rental cars, in...
beverlypress.com

Shooting at Beverly and La Cienega claims life

Police are searching for three male suspects wanted for a homicide after a shooting in a gas station parking lot near the corner of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards on Aug. 19. Numerous people in the area called police after hearing shots at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers arrived and determined...
beverlypress.com

Rapper A$AP Rocky charged in shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Aug. 15 that his office has filed charges against the rap artist known as A$AP Rocky for an alleged assault with a firearm against a former friend last November in Hollywood. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
LATACO

L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up

L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For September 2022

Before we get to our usual rundown of museum freebies for the month to come, there are couple of quick call-outs I want to highlight. First, Griffith Observatory recently expanded their open hours to four days a week, now Thursday to Sunday. No word on when they might be returning some of their previous free in-person programming (All Space Considered, sunset hikes, etc…), but hopefully soon. In any case, it’s just good to see increased access to one of my favorite places in Los Angeles.
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey mourns death of Sebastian Valencia, budding entrepreneur

DOWNEY – Friends and family are mourning the death of Downey resident Sebastian Valencia, an entrepreneur and co-owner of the Brick Los Angeles sneaker store. He was 23. Valencia was killed in a solo car crash around midnight Saturday morning just outside Riverview Park in Bellflower. According to the...
The Associated Press

Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
KTLA

Kanye West won’t be charged for alleged assault against a fan in L.A.

Kanye West will not face charges for an alleged assault against a fan that happened earlier this year. “After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office told TMZ. The incident that spurred the complaint […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy