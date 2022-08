Nine candidates submitted applications to run for a City Council seat and two more put their names in for mayor, Benton County Elections Office records show. All six incumbents are seeking to retain their seats on the council — Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David Low and Teresa Nielson. Three others are challenging for a seat at the table with Diane Crocker, Christopher McMorran and Peggy Yoder turning in their paperwork.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO