Denver Broncos starting receiver KJ Hamler lobbied to play in the preseason finale. Not just play, either, but play quite a bit so he could make a few blocks, catch a few passes, take a few hits. All to clear one last remaining hurdle - that he was recovered from surgeries to repair his ACL and hip. The 23-year speedster out of Penn State stayed in for most of the first half Saturday night against Minnesota, catching three passes for 18 yards. Hamler would've been in the huddle longer, too, if he would've been allowed. But new Broncos coach Nathaniel...

DENVER, CO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO