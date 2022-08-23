Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records August 15 to August 22
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period August 15 to August 22. *Donald Glen Beard and Hardy Michael Katzenmeyer, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 9, Tuccio. *Belmont Place Development Company to Kids Preschool LLC, Block C, Part of Lots 3...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record
He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
Vicksburg Post
GUEST COLUMN: How to succeed during Back to School 2022
Welcome back to school. Our three children are excited to be back in school and are off to a great start, and I hope all of your families are also adjusting well to new schedules. The Mississippi Department of Education has back-to-school information and resources for students and families available for you to access online at mdek12.org.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District recognizes educator achievements at August meeting
The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees recognized educators for outstanding performance at its monthly meeting on Thursday. The board approved a resolution honoring the life and work of Dr. Gerald Johnson Hasselman, Sr., who died on July 30 of this year. Hasselman had a 50-year career in Mississippi education, during which he served as a teacher and principal at Warren Central High School and as the assistant state superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education, among other roles.
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: A stinking solution for hard-working people
For those who didn’t catch the news on the front page of the paper this past Wednesday, I thought you might like to know that state test scores for the Vicksburg Warren School District showed there was an increase in proficiency for the 2021-22 school year. This is something...
Vicksburg Post
Mayor Flaggs: City employee pay raises in April
City of Vicksburg employees can expect a pay raise in April, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday. “We have every intention of giving pay raises April 1 around that pay period,” Flaggs said at the start of Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The raises...
Vicksburg Post
Craig Danczyk speaks on closing career as firefighter
Another member of the Group of 17 is retiring from the fire department. The Group of 17 refers to 17 Vicksburg firefighters who joined the fire department in 1995. Many members of that group moved up the ladder to take leadership positions as lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, including the most recent member of the group to retire, Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who entered the fire service as a probationary firefighter at age 22.
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Thank you, James Anderson
Thursday morning, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored a hero. James Anderson was going about his daily routine on Aug. 7, walking down Washington Street past the Vicksburg Event and Business Center where he sometimes works as a handyman for the owners, Dr. Deborah and Johnny Stanfield. While going...
Vicksburg Post
CALLED TO SERVE: Hawkins United Methodist Church pastor received early call to ministry
At a young age, Harrell Moore knew he was going to be a minister. “The Lord called me to the ministry when I was a teenager,” the new pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church said. “I was under conviction of determining the Lord was calling me to the ministry, so I went and met with our minister and talked with him. He shared with me his experience of the call. I talked to my parents and other people — friends — and finally made that decision to surrender to God’s call in my life and entered the ministry.”
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files: Aug. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Vicksburg beats Clarksdale, 5-2....
Vicksburg Post
South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company
A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
Vicksburg Post
Red Carpet Bowl tickets still available, but parking in short supply
Plenty of tickets will be available for tonight’s 60th Annual Red Carpet Bowl, but fans are being encouraged to have patience and build in some extra time as they arrive for the football doubleheader at Warren Central High School. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, whose department is handling traffic...
Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG FACTS: Earle Basinsky, Vicksburg’s crime novelist
Did you know that Vicksburg is the home of Earle Basinsky, a crime novelist?. Basinsky was born in 1921 to Earle Basinsky Sr. and Aline Basinsky. In 1939, Basinsky went to attended law school at the University of Mississippi, but in 1942 joined the United States Air Forces for World War II according to Mississippi Writers and Musicians website.
Cleotha Lee Brown
Cleotha Lee Brown
Cleotha Lee Brown, native of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, August 26 in the Hospice Ministries following a lengthy illness. She was 76. Ms. Brown had worked as a phlebotomist and was a member and usher for Pearlie Grove M. B. Church Jackson, MS. She was preceded in death by...
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Sylvester Parker Jr.
Sylvester Parker Jr.
Sylvester Parker Jr., Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 23 in the Promise Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was 88. Funeral services are to be held on Tuesday, August 30 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joesph Briscoe officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.
Vicksburg Post
Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match
When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County. Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday. Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their...
Vicksburg Post
Centreville Academy muddies up St. Aloysius
A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter, and Centreville Academy grinded out an 8-0 win over St. Aloysius.
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central romps past Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl
Warren Central worked the late shift in the Red Carpet Bowl, but it didn’t have to put in a lot of hours. Darius Carter and Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, and the Vikings routed Forest Hill 48-6 in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday.
Who's Hot
Who’s Hot
Warren Central running back Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. Hall scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards, both in the first half. Warren Central will return to action on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7...
