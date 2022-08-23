Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Suspect charged in the murder of 17-year-olds who were shot during pool party in north Harris County
A nearby gas station employee said more than 100 young people bombarded his store around the time of the shooting.
Father shoots, kills son who was assaulting his mother in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by his father after the father told police the 24-year-old man was assaulting his wife, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on Rhodes Road in north Harris County.
Teenage girl shot at northwest Harris County apartment, deputies investigating
HOUSTON - Deputies are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northwest Harris County, where a teenage girl was hospitalized. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared limited details but said officers were called to the Emerald Cove Apartments in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl, near 1960. That's where a teenage girl, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old was shot.
Teen charged with capital murder after triple shooting at pool party
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the wake of a triple shooting at a pool party that left two teens dead in north Harris County earlier this year, according to court documents. Editorial note: The above video is from a previous report.
Texas gang member sentenced to life for killing innocent bystander in drive-by shooting
A member of Houston’s 103 gang was sentenced to life in prison for murdering an innocent bystander during a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in 2017.
1 man found shot after suspects open fire near an apartment complex in N. Harris County
Neighbors tell ABC13 that they had to dodge the gunfire to avoid being shot.
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer
Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
KHOU
#CollinsStrong | Tomball HS honors family killed by escaped inmate
The school honored Carson Collins' family by presenting his parents with a jersey. Carson was one of five killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.
Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case
Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
2 people hit by car, 1 killed while pushing vehicle off main lanes in Hockley
HOCKLEY, Texas - Authorities said two people were hit by another car Sunday while pushing another vehicle off the main lanes in the Hockley area. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed officers were responding to US 290 near Kickapoo, where "persons were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes." That's when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while another was airlifted to a hospital.
Person struck, killed while trying to push vehicle off 290 main lanes, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The outbound lanes of US 290 in the Hockley area were shut down Sunday due to a deadly crash. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said people were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes when they were struck by another vehicle. One person died at...
HFD crews responding to fire shot at by gunman who smoked out 3 people and shot them dead, HPD says
Firefighters took cover before police arrived and shot the gunman dead. Investigators believe the fire was set to lure out the tenants.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
Man shot during ongoing dispute with another man over robbery that happened nearly 20 years ago, police say
HOUSTON – An ongoing dispute over a past robbery between two men led to a shooting outside a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday evening, Houston police said. It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Post Oak near Willowbend Boulevard. According to HPD Lt. L....
Biker killed in chain-reaction crash after being thrown off motorcycle in NE Harris Co., HCSO says
A juvenile allegedly hit one of the three bikers, throwing him off his motorcycle and causing him to be hit by a passing Honda Accord.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
Houston shooting: HPD Chief Troy Finner says a gunman lured people outside and opened fire
Houston shooting: HPD Chief Troy Finner says a gunman lured people outside and opened fire. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police said the suspect set...
Suspect wanted after carjacking victim at gunpoint in northwest Harris County, deputies say
The victim was hit by a blunt object and dragged out of their car before the suspect took off, according to investigators.
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Galveston County, police say
GALVESTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting two people in Galveston County in the overnight hours of Friday morning. According to the Galveston Police Department, officers received several calls about shots being fired near the intersection of 68 Street and Furlong Way. When police arrived,...
