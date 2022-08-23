ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Teenage girl shot at northwest Harris County apartment, deputies investigating

HOUSTON - Deputies are piecing together what led up to a shooting in northwest Harris County, where a teenage girl was hospitalized. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared limited details but said officers were called to the Emerald Cove Apartments in the 16700 block of Kuykendahl, near 1960. That's where a teenage girl, believed to be around 16 or 17 years old was shot.
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer

Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".
Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case

Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
2 people hit by car, 1 killed while pushing vehicle off main lanes in Hockley

HOCKLEY, Texas - Authorities said two people were hit by another car Sunday while pushing another vehicle off the main lanes in the Hockley area. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed officers were responding to US 290 near Kickapoo, where "persons were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes." That's when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while another was airlifted to a hospital.
