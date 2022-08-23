HOCKLEY, Texas - Authorities said two people were hit by another car Sunday while pushing another vehicle off the main lanes in the Hockley area. Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed officers were responding to US 290 near Kickapoo, where "persons were pushing a vehicle off the main lanes." That's when they were hit by another oncoming vehicle. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, while another was airlifted to a hospital.

