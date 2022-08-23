ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

James Maher
5d ago

Somebody is lying at the very least confused about which incident she is surfing about because those two stories couldn’t be any different. An investigation definitely needs to be done for either party involved us granted anything further.

WTOL 11

Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at the at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, according to Toledo police. Police were on the scene of the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m. Monday morning. They confirmed all three people shot were taken to the hospital. One victim tried to drive themselves to a nearby Circle K before going to the hospital. It is not clear the nature or severity of the victims' injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

A night in the life of Toledo's gang task force

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the last rays of evening sun begin to disappear on TPD headquarters, it was time for the gang task force to go out on patrol. On Thursday evening, the task force's 25 officers made stops on the east side and in central Toledo -- the areas of town that the task force's research shows are hot spots for crime.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday

During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy's

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., on Aug....
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot, killed Friday afternoon in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot and killed Friday afternoon at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed one person was transported from the 1000 block of Artis Place to the hospital. Toledo police detectives later confirmed the victim had died. Police were unable to provide any further details on the victim to our crew on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One person killed in Weiler Homes shooting, ruled homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo on Friday. According to TPD, Corey Coley, 22, was shot in the 1000 block of Artis at the Weiler Homes on Friday afternoon. Coley was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Lucas County Coroner’s...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 18-year-old man charged with ethnic intimidation in Sandusky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man with ethnic intimidation, among other charges on Wednesday, according to department officials. Police said the man, identified as Avery Guseman, pointed a shotgun at a couple after shouting racial slurs, according to the incident report. One of the...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

NAACP weighs in on Olympian Oshae Jones arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is weighing in on the Toledo Police arrest of Olympic boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones. The NAACP said its members are troubled by the body camera footage showing an officer striking the boxer...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Ohio State Highway Patrol had a OVI checkpoint in Port Clinton on Perry St., near Buckeye Blvd. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 630 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two hour period. Drivers were delayed for approximately 20 seconds while officers...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Free admission at Toledo city pools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s city pools will have free admission this weekend. According to the City of Toledo, a generous donation has allowed the admission fee to be waived on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. There will be free admission for Willy’s pool, Pickford pool and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green's OVI checkpoint results

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green hosts rally on Main St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green and BGSU are hosting a rally in downtown. On Aug. 27, Main St. will be closed down for music, food trucks, family activities and more. An afternoon rally kicks off at noon and goes until 4:00 p.m., then an evening rally...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

