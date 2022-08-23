TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at the at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, according to Toledo police. Police were on the scene of the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m. Monday morning. They confirmed all three people shot were taken to the hospital. One victim tried to drive themselves to a nearby Circle K before going to the hospital. It is not clear the nature or severity of the victims' injuries.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO