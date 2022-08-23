Read full article on original website
Krysten Ritter’s Orphan Black Spin-Off Adds a Victorious Alum to Its Cast
Watch: Krysten Ritter Talks Peacock's Spooky Series "Girl In The Woods" Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have joined Krysten Ritter in the cast of AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, E! News confirmed. Fix will play Jules, a salty teen trying to find herself," according to AMC. "The newly adopted daughter of...
Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
2022 Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About Your Favorite Shows
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Fall is right around the corner, meaning pumpkin spice lattes and cozy nights by the fire are in our future—and that's not all. Networks and streaming platforms are gearing up for the return of hit fall shows, like Abbott Elementary,...
Why Hannah Einbinder Is Hopeful for an Ava and Deborah Reunion in Hacks Season 3
Watch: Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene. Hannah Einbinder is hopeful a Hacks homecoming is on the horizon. At the end of the HBO Max comedy's second season, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) fired writing partner Ava (Einbinder) in an attempt to get her to spread her wings and pursue professional aspirations of her own. It was a touching, bittersweet moment—and one that Einbinder hopes isn't totally indicative of what's to come.
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West
Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
Love Island USA: A Look Back at Deb Chubb's Best Style Moments From Season 4
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
Why Aaron Dominguez Didn't Appear in Only Murders in the Building Season 2
Watch: Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success. That's the question fans of Only Murders in the Building have been trying to figure out ever since season two debuted June 28 without a key cast member: Aaron Dominguez, who played Oscar Torres in season one of the Hulu comedy.
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer
Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
Taylor Swift Gives a Nod to New Album Midnights With Starry MTV VMAs After-Party Look
Watch: Taylor Swift Announces NEW ALBUM During 2022 MTV VMAs. Taylor Swift was dappled with the flickers of light from the dress she wore at midnight. That's right, the superstar singer had cameras flashing in the early hours of Aug. 29 as she arrived to Republic Records' 2022 MTV VMAs after-party in New York City. For the event, held at the Fleur Room in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, Swift switched up her look from the dazzling Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the VMAs to a midnight-blue romper embordered with stars. The glam outfit, which she paired with a furry wrap, was a nod to her new album Midnights, which she announced during the award show.
Former Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Warren Leight Reacts to Kelli Giddish's Surprise Exit
Watch: Christopher Meloni Tells All About Split Drop on Law & Order Set. Former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showrunner Warren Leight is bidding a fond farewell to Detective Amanda Rollins. In response to Kelli Giddish's Aug. 24 announcement that she is leaving the series in the upcoming season,...
Danielle Fishel Confesses to Having a Crush on Rider Strong While Filming Boy Meets World
Watch: Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Was Almost Fired By Show Creator. Boy meets the news of a crush—many, many years later. Danielle Fishel shared a secret she had been holding onto since her days playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. The 41-year-old revealed during the Aug. 24 episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, "I had a crush on Rider [Strong]."
