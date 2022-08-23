ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ghosts Enlists a Gilmore Girls Fan Favorite For Season 2

Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls" A beloved star will appear on season two of Ghosts—and discovered a spooky connection along the way!. Rose Abdoo, who played Stars Hollow mechanic Gypsy on the series from 2001 to 2007, will guest star on the upcoming season of the CBS comedy, E! News can confirm.
Why Hannah Einbinder Is Hopeful for an Ava and Deborah Reunion in Hacks Season 3

Watch: Hacks Stars Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter Explain That "Me Too" Scene. Hannah Einbinder is hopeful a Hacks homecoming is on the horizon. At the end of the HBO Max comedy's second season, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) fired writing partner Ava (Einbinder) in an attempt to get her to spread her wings and pursue professional aspirations of her own. It was a touching, bittersweet moment—and one that Einbinder hopes isn't totally indicative of what's to come.
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
Below Deck Mediterranean Midseason Trailer Teases Shocking Confrontations

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" "What's the worst that could happen?" Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Natasha Webb innocently poses the question in E! News' exclusive first look at the series' dramatic midseason trailer, and naturally, it doesn't take long for her to get an answer.
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West

Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics

Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
The Winchesters Are Back to "Saving People, Hunting Things" in New Trailer

Watch: Jared Padalecki "Gutted" By "Supernatural" Spinoff Exclusion. Supernatural may be over, but the fight against monsters, demons and everything else sure isn't. The CW released the trailer for the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters Aug. 26. Here, we find out more about how Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki)'s parents met in 1972.
Taylor Swift Gives a Nod to New Album Midnights With Starry MTV VMAs After-Party Look

Watch: Taylor Swift Announces NEW ALBUM During 2022 MTV VMAs. Taylor Swift was dappled with the flickers of light from the dress she wore at midnight. That's right, the superstar singer had cameras flashing in the early hours of Aug. 29 as she arrived to Republic Records' 2022 MTV VMAs after-party in New York City. For the event, held at the Fleur Room in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, Swift switched up her look from the dazzling Oscar de la Renta dress she wore to the VMAs to a midnight-blue romper embordered with stars. The glam outfit, which she paired with a furry wrap, was a nod to her new album Midnights, which she announced during the award show.
