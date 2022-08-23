ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waketech.edu

Three Trustees Reappointed

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Three members of the Wake Tech Board of Trustees have been reappointed to new four-year terms. Edward Paradise, Jamie Thomas and Dr. Saundra Williams took their oaths of office during the August 16 regular board meeting. Paradise has been on the board since...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy