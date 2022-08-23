REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO