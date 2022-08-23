Read full article on original website
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
Tri-County Kickoff provides education on substance misuse, aims to shatter stigma around addiction
SALISBURY, Md.- The Arthur Perdue Stadium got a splash of purple Saturday afternoon, as the Tri-County Go Purple kick off event made a return just before a Delmarva Shorebirds game. The event is the start of the Goes Purple Awareness campaign. It’s all about educating the community on the dangers...
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.
DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
‘School’s Open Drive Carefully’ campaign provides motorists safety tips amid upcoming school year
MARYLAND – As many students prepare to head back to the classroom this week across Maryland, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign looks to keep safety as drivers top priority. The return to school means there will be more pedestrian traffic as children walk or bike...
Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
Ocean City Fire Department knocks down roof blaze at Union Chesapeake Seafood House
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire broke out at Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Saturday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say around 4:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2004 Philadelphia Avenue for a reported structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and fire on...
Rehoboth Beach maintenance
Rehoboth Beach, DE- The town of Rehoboth Beach will be seeing maintenance in the coming months. The projects will take place on Norfolk street between Byers and Scarborough Avenue where the town will replace a water main, update service lines, and resurface the roadway. The work is expected to start...
DFC Glenn Hilliard Memorial Co-ed Softball Tournament in Delmar raises money for family during day of fun
DELMAR, Md- A charity softball tournament held from Friday the 26th to Sunday the 28th at the Mason Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar helped to raise money for the family of fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard. Teams from across Maryland competed against each other at the charity...
Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
Community colleges coming together to expand energy workforce nationwide
DELAWARE–Community colleges across the country are coming together to provide faculty professional development and materials for energy teachers. One of those colleges is Delaware Technical Community College. In partnership with other schools, they will form the CREATE National Energy Center. The goal is to expand the country’s advance energy workforce through supporting community college faculty and energy technology programs.
Fire crews extinguish flames at Aventurra Condominiums in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Firefighters responded to a fire inside a unit at Aventurra Condominiums in Ocean City Sunday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say crews responded to the scene at 5300 Coastal Highway around 12:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the second floor minutes later, and were able to prevent it from spreading.
One mom calling out for justice after the death of her son
Pocomoke City, Md. – One mother is speaking out tonight after losing her son 8 days after an accident in Pocomoke City. That car crash happened at Bonneville and 5th streets and Pocomoke Police say three cars were involved. Shakiesha Sample wants justice for her son. She says Kevonte...
Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect
LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Paws on Pemberton gave Wicomico Humane Society animals new chance for adoption
Paws on Pemberton is run by the Wicomico Humane Society and that’s where they introduced people to adoptable dogs and cats. The new, free event was a partnership between Wicomico County Recreation & Parks, the Humane Society of Wicomico County and Funny Farm Petting Zoo. The event highlighted local...
Wiersberg Warriors hold bbq chicken fundraiser in Fruitland
Fruitland, Md- The Wiersberg Warriors foundation held a charity chicken bake fundraiser, at the Red Man’s roost in Fruitland looking to raise money for the foundation that provides gifts and comfort to young adults battling cancer. The foundation is named after 22-year-old officer Spencer Wiersberg who passed away after...
Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one
SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
