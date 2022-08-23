ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WMDT.com

Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

DSHS working on plans for high-capacity magazine buyback in Del.

DELAWARE – Plans are underway for high-capacity magazine buyback in the First State. In June of this year, Governor Carney signed into law the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, making it illegal to possess high-capacity magazines in the state. The law also authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program, allowing Delaware residents to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition relinquished to law enforcement.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Victim of fatal crash in Seaford identified

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash in Seaford. Police say the victim was 29-year-old Tyquesia Jackson of Seaford. The identity of the other driver involved in the crash has not yet been released. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach maintenance

Rehoboth Beach, DE- The town of Rehoboth Beach will be seeing maintenance in the coming months. The projects will take place on Norfolk street between Byers and Scarborough Avenue where the town will replace a water main, update service lines, and resurface the roadway. The work is expected to start...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 29-year-old Seaford woman Saturday morning. Police say around 6:10 a.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving northbound in the left lane on Route 13, just north of Camp Road. At the same time, a GMC Sierra pickup truck was in front of the Jeep, in the left lane. Police say the GMC was traveling at a slower speed, and the driver of the Jeep tried to pass on the right.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Fire crews respond to reports of smoke at TidalHealth in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth is thanking the Salisbury Fire Department to their quick response to a report of smoke Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the hospital wrote that there was no fire, and therefore no need for evacuations. Although the investigation is ongoing, TidalHealth says it appears there was a failure in an air handler motor outside of the hospital.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Community colleges coming together to expand energy workforce nationwide

DELAWARE–Community colleges across the country are coming together to provide faculty professional development and materials for energy teachers. One of those colleges is Delaware Technical Community College. In partnership with other schools, they will form the CREATE National Energy Center. The goal is to expand the country’s advance energy workforce through supporting community college faculty and energy technology programs.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Fire crews extinguish flames at Aventurra Condominiums in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Firefighters responded to a fire inside a unit at Aventurra Condominiums in Ocean City Sunday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say crews responded to the scene at 5300 Coastal Highway around 12:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the second floor minutes later, and were able to prevent it from spreading.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

One mom calling out for justice after the death of her son

Pocomoke City, Md. – One mother is speaking out tonight after losing her son 8 days after an accident in Pocomoke City. That car crash happened at Bonneville and 5th streets and Pocomoke Police say three cars were involved. Shakiesha Sample wants justice for her son. She says Kevonte...
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Lewes PD searching for art theft suspect

LEWES, Del. – Lewes Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing artwork. We’re told the individual (pictured above) was involved in the theft of artwork from the art exhibit at the Lewes Library on August 15th between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Wiersberg Warriors hold bbq chicken fundraiser in Fruitland

Fruitland, Md- The Wiersberg Warriors foundation held a charity chicken bake fundraiser, at the Red Man’s roost in Fruitland looking to raise money for the foundation that provides gifts and comfort to young adults battling cancer. The foundation is named after 22-year-old officer Spencer Wiersberg who passed away after...
FRUITLAND, MD
WMDT.com

Trio arrested following shoplifting investigation at Tanger Outlets

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested three people on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation Thursday evening. Police say at around 4:25 p.m., troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were notified by a witness that several females had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear Store. The suspects had reportedly concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Community holds candlelight vigil to honor loved one

SALISBURY, Md. – The community coming together to spread love and support. This happens after the recent hit and run resulting in the death of Colin Lin, the son of the owner of Tokyo Steakhouse in Salisbury. Event organizer, Amanda Furniss stresses this is not about the restaurant closing....
SALISBURY, MD

