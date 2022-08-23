Read full article on original website
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres...
