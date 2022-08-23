Read full article on original website
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez, ‘Yellowstone’ and More Fan-Favorites Were Snubbed at the 2022 Emmys
Television faux pas! While many TV lovers rejoiced over the 2022 Emmy nominations, many fan-favorites were surprisingly snubbed. Mandy Moore and Selena Gomez were seemingly overlooked for their work on This Is Us and Only Murders in the Building, respectively. Yellowstone, which is currently filming its fifth season, was shut out completely, causing outrage among […]
Meet the Cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. It's almost time to head back to Paradise. ABC has announced the initial group of Bachelor and Bachelorette cast members who will be hitting the beach for another shot at love in the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. The...
Dove Cameron Knows Her 'Roe v. Wade' -Inspired 'Breakfast' Music Video Is 'Uncomfortable' to Watch
Dove Cameron re-shot her "Breakfast" music video following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Released earlier this week, Cameron's compelling, visually Mad Men-inspired "Breakfast" video flips gender norms upside-down, as she portrays an ultra-confident businesswoman who lacks sympathy for a male assistant who leaves the office to get an abortion. However, that wasn't always its plot.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle
On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling and More 'Beverly Hills 90210' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Joe E. Tata
The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 is remembering Joe E. Tata after his death. The actor, best known for playing Peach Pit diner owner Nat Bussichio on the long-running series, died at the age of 86 after previously being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Many stars on the show reacted to the...
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut. “I had really troublesome hair,...
Scott Disick Shares Glimpse of His “Tea Time” With Penelope and North West
Watch: North West & Penelope Disick Wash Huge SUV on TikTok. The lord is ready for a tea party. Scott Disick recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with his 10-year-old daughter Penelope—whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian—and niece North West, 9, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, enjoying a cup of tea. He aptly captioned the Aug. 25 Instagram snap, "Tea time."
‘Dancing With The Stars’: TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio & Mom Heidi Joining Season 31
Dancing with the Stars is once again looking to social media to cast its next batch of celebrity hoofers. Deadline has confirmed that TikTok Star Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi will dance for the mirror ball trophy in season 31 of the Disney+ show. The two will compete against one another. Charli D’Amelio is a huge draw on TikTok: she has more than 145 million followers watching her apply makeup, try out new beauty products, and dance. She was a competitor dancer before posting videos of her performances. She also partnered with Derek Hough earlier this year to recreate a scene from...
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy
Looking back! Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde welcomed two children together before splitting in November 2020. The former couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later. Their son, Otis, and their daughter, Daisy, arrived in 2014 and 2016, respectively. For the actor, he sees “staying around” was the key to being a […]
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Dancing their way through life! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have been driving fans wild with their whirlwind romance following the professional wrestler’s broken engagement to ex John Cena. Nearly seven months after Bella and Cena split for good in July 2018, Us Weekly confirmed that she and the Dancing With the Stars pro are […]
Nicki Minaj's Style Evolution Proves She’s Always Been a Risk-Taker
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Nicki Minaj's fashion evolution deserves a moment 4 life. The award-winning rapper has always worn designs that are so unbelievably bold, it's hard to imagine how she even dreamed them up. Case in point? For the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards,...
