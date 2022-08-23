ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Halloween Ends' to stream on Peacock while in theaters

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis announced on her Instagram Tuesday that Halloween Ends will be available on Peacock when it premieres in theaters. Halloween Ends will release day and date on Oct. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qY6Ff_0hSHJpi100
Jamie Lee Curtis announced the day and date streaming/theatrical release of "Halloween Ends." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In the video, Curtis said the decision was based on the release of last year's Halloween Kills . Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Universal released the film on Peacock as well as theaters.

Curtis said that Kills had so much success both theatrically and on streaming that they're going to do it again for the conclusion of the trilogy. Halloween Kills opened to $50.4 million in theaters and totaled $131 million worldwide.

"We discovered that there are people who want to go to the theater and scream their guts out, and other people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out," Curtis said. "We decided to give that same gift to the fans again."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

1978's Halloween was Curtis's first movie. She reprised her role of Laurie Strode in Halloween II, Halloween H20, Halloween Resurrection, 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills .

Ends is set four years after Kills . Killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) has not been seen since, and Laurie is writing her memoir.

A new murder brings Laurie back into the fold. Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards also return.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond

Attention horror fans, we're walking through the terrifying but exhilarating revival of the genre at the moment. Supernatural ghost stories, fake blood, gore and jump scares are welcome all year round and thankfully there are a bunch of chilling horror movies planned to come our way within the next few years. Whether it's the return of popular franchises like Scream and The Exorcist or original scares from Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan, there's a ton of upcoming horror movies to get ready for.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Best Horror Movies On Peacock Right Now

If you are as big a fan of scary slashers and creepy classics as I am, you are always on the lookout for all the new horror movies (or older ones) that each of your favorite streaming services have to offer. While every platform boasts a healthy selection of titles that are sure to feed your bloodlust, a very impressive amount of the best movies on Peacock fall under that particular category – the fact that most of the films come at no cost, notwithstanding. If you find yourself in the mood for a good scare, look no further than our picks for some of the best horror movies in Peacock’s “Fright Night” section.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Confess, Fletch' trailer shows Jon Hamm reviving infamous reporter

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures and Miramax released the official trailer for Confess, Fletch, an upcoming comedy-mystery film that reboots the popular series from the 1980s. Jon Hamm stars in the film as Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher, a retired and sarcastic investigative reporter who ends up on a quest to...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Andi Matichak
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Theaters#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Halloween Ii#Peacock
Vibe

Idris Elba Reveals Fallout With Daughter Over ‘The Beast’ Casting

Idris Elba revealed his latest movie, The Beast, caused a riff between him and his daughter: a three-week riff, to be exact.   During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (August 11), Elba discussed his new movie’s father-daughter dynamic. As he detailed the film, the actor disclosed that his daughter, Isan, auditioned for a role as one of his daughters. However, “due to the lack of chemistry” between them, she wasn’t cast. More from VIBE.comIdris Elba Reveals How He Landed On Jay-Z's 'American Gangster' AlbumIdris Elba's 'Bang!' Is Heading To NetflixIdris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
435K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy