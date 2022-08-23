Bertha Adams Bennett, 94, of Hurt, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her residence. Born April 11, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry Adams and Elizabeth Rose Worley Adams. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray Anderson Bennett; one son, Billy Bennett; one grandson, Tony Bennett; two sisters, Martha Hammock, and Drusey Myers; and nine brothers, Bernard Adams, Willard Adams, Burkley Adams, James Adams, Oscar Adams, Curtis Adams, Paul Adams, Harold Adams, and Clayton Adams. Mrs. Bennett was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and she was a home maker. She enjoyed working in her flower garden.

HURT, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO