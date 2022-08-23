Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Davenport Energy awards $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to schools
Davenport Energy Inc. recently awarded $25,000 in ExxonMobil education grants to local schools. The ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Program is designed to provide Exxon and Mobil retailers an opportunity to invest in the future of communities through educational grants to neighborhood schools. Every year, ExxonMobil awards 4,400 Educational Alliance grants to...
chathamstartribune.com
Edwin Ferris “Eddie” Cooper, Jr.
Edwin Ferris “Eddie” Cooper, Jr., 61, of Chatham, Va. passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. Mr. Cooper was born September 12, 1960, in Columbus, Miss. to the late Edwin Ferris Cooper, Sr. and the late Margaret Nell Dukes Cooper. He was married to Kathy Haskins Cooper. Mr. Cooper...
chathamstartribune.com
Bertha Adams Bennett
Bertha Adams Bennett, 94, of Hurt, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her residence. Born April 11, 1928 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Henry Adams and Elizabeth Rose Worley Adams. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray Anderson Bennett; one son, Billy Bennett; one grandson, Tony Bennett; two sisters, Martha Hammock, and Drusey Myers; and nine brothers, Bernard Adams, Willard Adams, Burkley Adams, James Adams, Oscar Adams, Curtis Adams, Paul Adams, Harold Adams, and Clayton Adams. Mrs. Bennett was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and she was a home maker. She enjoyed working in her flower garden.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville firefighters contain apartment fire
Danville firefighters were able to contain a fire to one apartment Sunday night at 360 Seminole Trail. The Danville Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at shortly before midnight on Aug. 28. When firefighters arrived at the 12 unit, two-story apartment building, they found one unit in the center heavily engulfed in flames.
chathamstartribune.com
Juvenile charged with first degree murder
The juvenile involved in the Aug. 15 fatal shooting on Halifax Street in Danville has been charged with first degree murder. He had been previously charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Killed in the shooting was Patrick Lanigan Duffy 33, of Danville.
