Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio-area mayoral races draw a crowd
Five Cibolo residents, including one current and one former city councilman, hope to replace outgoing Mayor Stosh Boyle, who has reached the end of his term and cannot run for re-election..
Calculation error could result in higher tax bills for Schertz residents
Incorrect information from Guadalupe County should result in a lower proposed tax rate for Schertz residents in the coming fiscal year, but tax bills will still be going up.
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
Most San Antonians don't understand what the Texas Railroad Commission does
Could you answer correctly?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New SAISD superintendent Jaime Aquino ready to serve teacher-first mission
SAISD's new leader is big on representation, community, and dancing.
Converse to hire new city manager after close vote
Converse City Council Aug. 16 voted - by the slimmest of margins - to extend an offer to a new city manager.
CPS Energy begins negotiations to keep Rudy Garza as CEO
Garza will negotiate over a period of 30 days.
RELATED PEOPLE
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
Bill Miller breaks ground on new $55M Westside San Antonio headquarters
It's also seeking a tax break from the county.
San Antonio's Torch of Friendship marked with abortion-rights message
It's unclear who put up the lettering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Selma city salaries up, tax rate down
Selma city employees will receive a 4.5 percent salary increase while the city reduces its tax rate, according to information shared during an Aug. 11 City Council meeting.
Converse ready to install electric vehicle charging stations
Converse interim City Manager Bobby Lane recently told city council that his staff is in discussions to install several charging stations on city property.
San Antonio announces schedule for 7th annual UNESCO World Heritage Festival
Five full days of cultural events.
Beto O'Rourke to hold meet-and-greet at San Antonio's Nowhere Bookshop
O'Rourke will be signing for his new book.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SCUC opens school year with safety measures in place
More perimeter fencing, additional school resource officers, locked exterior doors at all schools, and single entry ways all part of heightened security measures at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District .
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Texadelphia's mouth-watering chimichanga
Yes, you read that right.
West Nile virus confirmed in mosquito pool in San Antonio, officials say
It was found on the Northeast Side.
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1