Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections

Keith Banks
5d ago
All new voter laws is focused at the minority majority, that was what Trump was focused at what Trump wanted all those balance thrown out.We no a dog whistle when we see one the illegal votes Mitch McConnell just said it out loud.
2
Paul Lubeck
5d ago
no , has nothing to do with the winner of the last election. it is about following the rules and the law. the leaders in a few counties are just not qualified.
2
Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open
ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
Sunday Conversation: Georgia Republican Tyler Harper talks about why he’s leaving General Assembly to run for Ag commissioner
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Sen. Tyler Harper, Ocilla (R), has spent a decade in the state senate. He is leaving that post to run for the vacant Commissioner of Agriculture job. WRBL’s Chuck Williams recently sat down with Harper for the weekly Sunday Conversation. Here’s what he had to say. Harper is running against Democrat […]
msn.com
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
Georgia Democrats bring diverse statewide ticket to Columbus ahead of General Election
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heavy hitters of Georgia’s Democratic Party are gathering in Columbus this weekend for the state convention at the Trade Center. About 1,300 party delegates, candidates, and supporters are expected for the event that will run all day Saturday. Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia says these […]
Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say
For 10 years, Georgia state leaders have continued to block access to affordable health coverage via Medicaid to almost 600,000 Georgians, Knetta Adkins with Georgians for a Healthy Future said Thursday. “And in that time, we have seen uninsured Georgia adults, parents and low-wage workers left disappointed over their inability to meaningfully participate in the […] The post Georgia’s budget is a ‘snapshot of our morals and values,’ advocates of Medicaid expansion say appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia heard arguments on Thursday as he considers whether Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify, and if so, when. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney did not immediately issue a ruling, and it wasn’t clear when […]
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Georgia judge skeptical of Brian Kemp's argument to quash election probe subpoena
Georgia Judge Robert McBurney expressed skepticism of Gov. Brian Kemp's claims that he is immune from testifying in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential and that the investigation is politically biased.
Fire at Cobb County Public Safety building should not impact operations, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Cobb County officials confirmed with Channel 2 Action News a fire at the Cobb County Public Safety building has been contained. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The fire happened on Sunday on the 4th floor of the building located on...
Testimony from Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows sought in Georgia election probe
The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
forsythco.com
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
msn.com
Oyster farming could bring more jobs, millions of dollars to the state of Georgia
There’s a new kind of farmer on Georgia’s coast and they’re not growing peaches or peanuts, it’s oysters!. Channel 2′s Justin Farmer explained how the state’s newest aquaculture industry will bring money, jobs, and seafood on the half shell to Georgia. This environmentally friendly...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
msn.com
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal. Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday...
Homelessness isn’t just a city problem in Georgia
Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local observers alike affirmed.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb commissioners, officials to meet with trash companies
The Cobb Board of Commissioners and the leadership of the county’s solid waste department have scheduled a “summit” next week with private trash disposal companies. Cobb government said in a release on Friday that the meeting will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 2 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center (548 S. Marietta Parkway).
CBS 46
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was ‘swatted’ early Wednesday morning
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is claiming she was “swatted” early Wednesday morning. Greene, a Republican who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, said the incident happened around 1 a.m. CBS46 has not confirmed the incident with law enforcement. “Swatting” consists of making...
wabe.org
Charges against two Atlanta cops dropped and more subpoena for Trump allies
Charges were dismissed this week against two Atlanta Police officers involved in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside a fast food restaurant in 2020. More of former President Trump’s White House and campaign aides could be forced to appear in front of a special grand jury in Fulton County. Plus, we have an interview with USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue, a look at a controversial mine plan moving forward and the cost of a tasty burger.
bwcatlantasouth.com
$750 million in traffic improvements are coming to Henry County under new leadership.
Unfortunately past regressive leadership motivated by race intentionally did not a pursue available funding to stop diverse growth from coming to Henry County but we came anyway and we are not going anywhere. Because the funding was secured in the last 5 years many of our projects are years out like 2024-2025. However a new highway from Hudson Bridge Rd to Jonesboro Rd is underway now from Jodeco Rd to Mt. Olive Rd in phase one. Phase two Hudson Bridge Rd to Jodeco starts late fall of this year! It is going to take time to fix the shameful actions of the past under new leadership but securing the funds was step one to improving traffic flow.
