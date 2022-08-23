Newtown Residents Submit Bids For Painting As Part of Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugee Students

The art was sold in an effort to help refugee students from Ukraine. Image via Jeff Werner, Newtown, PA Patch

“Sunflowers for Ukraine,” an original art piece made by Council Rock students as a fundraiser for 25 refugee schoolchildren who are currently living and attending classes in the district, has found its new home in Newtown. Jeff Werner wrote about the recent art sale for the for the Newtown, PA Patch.

Stommy Blaugh, a Newtown resident, submitted the winning bid for the artwork, which was presented to her at Countryside Gallery by Bonnie Porter, who headed the sunflower painting project.

Both initiatives are part of the “Sunflowers for Ukraine” summer campaign aimed at raising support for the refugees through posters sale, an original artwork auction, and a gift card collection.

Porter organized 39 students to create the picture of sunflowers, which are the national flower of Ukraine. Each of the students worked on a part of the painting and then all of them signed the back.

The final painting was auctioned off to the highest bidder, while smaller prints are available for purchase at $15 each.

“I’m very happy because it was such a wonderful thing to do,” said Stommy.