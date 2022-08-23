Read full article on original website
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Washington Examiner
A podcast convention shows just how intolerant the Left is when it comes to conservatives
For all their frequent warnings of "democracy being under attack," those on the Left have no problem stifling speech with which they disagree. A podcast convention in Dallas last week was just the latest example of the Left's fanatical intolerance, as many attendees became "triggered" by the appearance of conservative pundit Ben Shapiro — even though Shapiro's company, the Daily Wire, was one of the event's sponsors.
Washington Examiner
Will ‘candidate quality’ doom Republicans’ Senate hopes?
Fresh doubts about the Republican Party’s chances of winning Senate control in midterm elections are being fueled by a slate of first-time candidates struggling to find their footing against seasoned Democratic competition. Initial projections suggested a red tidal wave might sweep Republicans to power in November, ousting Democrats from...
Washington Examiner
Democratic candidates outraise Republicans in key Senate races
There's a fundraising disparity between GOP Senate candidates and their cash-flush Democratic opponents in key midterm races, and party leadership is sounding the alarm that Republican donors need to pony up. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told major backers this week that the GOP needs to start closing the...
Washington Examiner
And just like that, now DeSantis is a fascist
If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Washington Examiner
'Insulting': Gov. Sununu calls on Biden to apologize for 'semi-fascism' comment
President Joe Biden should apologize for comparing the philosophy of Republicans loyal to former President Donald Trump to "semi-fascism," according to a Republican governor. Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), who has also been critical of Trump, defended the "MAGA" wing of the party by denouncing Biden's remarks at a Democratic Party fundraiser last week during an interview with anchor Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.
Washington Examiner
Conservative groups and AGs plot legal strategy to overturn Biden student debt relief: 'Who’s our Jane Roe?'
Just days after President Joe Biden announced his intent to relieve up to $20,000 of debt for millions of student borrowers, several conservative advocacy groups and attorneys general are mulling strategies to block the president's plan in court. Under the plan Biden announced this week, borrowers who earn under $125,000...
Washington Examiner
Democrats bank on Roe reversal also reversing November red wave
Democrats are trying to make the midterm elections a choice in two ways: a contrast with Republicans rather than simply a referendum on President Joe Biden and a contest defined by abortion rights. From the White House down, Democrats are looking to use the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
Washington Examiner
In Party Animal, a congressman recounts his time in the Trump era
Despite an inundation of books about former President Donald Trump’s White House, including many from those who worked with him in the Oval Office, little has been published describing what Capitol Hill looked like during the former president’s tenure. Former Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis's new book, Party Animal: The Truth About President Trump, Power Politics & the Partisan Press, is among the first to fill that void.
Washington Examiner
Fascism is anything Democrats don't like
One would think the Democrats might have learned from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 mistake and avoided insulting half the voters they’re supposed to win over as stupid, undemocratic buffoons. But that would require them to first stop thinking of half the electorate as morons who have a soft spot for totalitarianism — which is, apparently, too much to ask.
Washington Examiner
Is Charlie Crist trying to lose?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been facing an easy reelection campaign for months. It seems that his Democratic opponent isn’t even going to bother to try and change that. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) is poised to name Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate, according to CBS Miami. Hernandez-Mats is the president of a teachers union and repeatedly tried to keep schools closed.
Washington Examiner
McConnell-linked super PAC cancels $8 million ad buy in Arizona
A prominent Republican super PAC is pulling around $8 million of advertising spending out of Arizona's Senate race to redistribute it to other high-priority contests, a sign that Republicans are bearish on their prospects of winning the seat in November. The Senate Leadership Fund, which is closely associated with Senate...
