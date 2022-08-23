Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind random shootings arrested • MSP stop marijuana blood tests • First day of school in Detroit
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Many questions remain after a day of terror in Detroit when a gunman allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth person before he was arrested by police Sunday. The shootings, which happened within a few blocks of each other Sunday morning, were considered "random" and...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police stop marijuana blood testing due to CBD false positives
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after finding that its test process may be flawed. MSP announced that it would halt testing on Friday because, according to a spokeswoman, "the presence...
fox2detroit.com
2 killed in 6 car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott overnight Saturday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-94 near Mt. Elliott according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the center median on I-94. The Fusion was then rear-ended by a Kia; turning the Fusion sideways and blocking the freeway's left lane. The Kia stopped on the right shoulder.
fox2detroit.com
Rainy morning and dry afternoon Monday in Southeast Michigan before more showers tonight
(FOX 2) - It's back to school with a distinct summer feel to the day. An area of rain is moving through for the morning commute. Rain showers are likely with a rumble of thunder possible. That fades by mid-to-late morning with most of the afternoon remaining dry, but storms will move in from the west late in the day.
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
nbc25news.com
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County
Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police adding 300 officers to weekend patrols with increased overtime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are adding 300 extra officers to weekend patrols as the summer comes to an end, which typically brings plenty of gatherings and parties that can draw large crowds. In an effort to keep those events peaceful, double overtime payments have been authorized by the...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
fox2detroit.com
Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide reopens, did tweaks to slow it down make it any safer?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The speed issues of the Giant Slide on Bell Isle have, reportedly, been resolved. But for some of the veterans of the slide who remember riding it years ago, was it always this fast?. A week ago, Belle Isle's Giant Slide opened. Then immediately closed. Then...
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
fox2detroit.com
Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta. While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked...
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a shooting suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago. They say it all started when he claimed an employee got his order wrong.
Detroit News
'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass
Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
Flint rapper charged with hiring hitman to kill Sterling Heights woman for $10,000
A Michigan rapper who calls himself the “King of Flint” has been charged for a failed murder-to-hire plot, after allegedly ordering a hit on a woman in Macomb County.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
