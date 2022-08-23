ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 3

Related
fox2detroit.com

2 killed in 6 car crash on I-94 near Mt. Elliott overnight Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were killed in a crash involving six cars on I-94 near Mt. Elliott according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, a Ford Fusion lost control and crashed into the center median on I-94. The Fusion was then rear-ended by a Kia; turning the Fusion sideways and blocking the freeway's left lane. The Kia stopped on the right shoulder.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Shelby Charter Township, MI
City
Almont, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Lapeer, MI
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Bruce Township, MI
City
Burtchville Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
Macomb County, MI
Government
City
Greenwood Township, MI
City
Rochester, MI
nbc25news.com

Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Fox#Glwa
fox2detroit.com

Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Police search for suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit Sunday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is actively searching for the suspect of multiple deadly shootings in Detroit on Sunday. At approximately 4:45 a.m. a 40-year-old woman was found shot multiple times in the area of Wyoming and Margareta. While officers investigated the scene, a witness walked...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Fire Whitmer' banner removed from I-696 overpass

Southfield — A homemade banner calling for the electoral ouster of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hanging from an Interstate 696 pedestrian bridge was removed Tuesday afternoon by one of Whitmer's supporters. The Whitmer enthusiast said he thought it was a safety hazard for motorists on the busy Oakland County freeway.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy