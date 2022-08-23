Read full article on original website
Related
Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
COVID-19 cases down fourth straight week in Ohio
Some Miami Valley health leaders say as cases are gradually declining, it’s created an ideal environment for students and staff to return to school. However, there’s always a cause for concern.
WDTN
Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis
NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
Operation Football Week 2: Butler at Fairborn
The Butler Aviators were victorious over the Fairborn Skyhawks with a final score of 35-21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Operation Football Week 2: Belmont at Chaminade-Julienne Catholic
The Chaminade-Julienne Eagles soared a victory over the Belmont Bison with a final score of 42-0.
Operation Football Week 2: Dublin Coffman at Centerville
The Centerville Elks rallied a victory against the Dublin Coffman Shamrocks with a final score of 48-14.
Operation Football Week 2: Northwestern at Greenon
The Greenon Knights overpowered the Northwestern Warriors with a final score of 28-6.
1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man crashes stolen truck into camera store, wanted by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a utility truck and used it to ram into a camera store, causing $100,000 worth of damage. On Aug. 4, witnesses told police they saw a man driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a stolen Dodge Ram 4500 utility truck, […]
Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide. After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose […]
Comments / 0