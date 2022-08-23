ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

WDTN

Dayton block party gives away school supplies, resources to families

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As parents everywhere are feeling the impact of higher prices because of inflation, a Dayton child care center is helping parents send their kids back to school with the supplies they need. The Little Hearts School House Early Learning Academy and its Mentoring and Community Services Program held an annual free […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week from Humane Society of Greater Dayton

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! This little black ball of fur is Batman. Humane Society of Greater Dayton Marketing & PR Manager, Jessica Garringer, said any family ready to take on his energy and cuddles would be a great home for Batman.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

$1 million house-stealing scam targets Ohio couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
GAHANNA, OH
WDTN

Ohio State University professor rehired after mental health crisis

NBC4 reported on Angela Bryant’s resignation last spring. You can watch the coverage from April in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University professor has been rehired after she resigned during a mental health crisis last spring. Associate Professor Angela Bryant is back on campus this fall after the university […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Matheau Moore found not guilty on all counts in death of wife

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was found not guilty Friday of killing his wife and staging it as a suicide. After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Delaware County jury found Matheau L. Moore not guilty on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 52-year-old wife, Emily Noble, whose […]
WESTERVILLE, OH

