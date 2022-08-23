Read full article on original website
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
radio7media.com
USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT HOPETOWN LOCATED ON NORTH FIFTH AVENUE IN LEWISBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
WDEF
South Pittsburg, several law enforcement agencies mourn the loss of Marion County detective
SOUTH PITTSBURG (WDEF) – A somber day in South Pittsburg as the town and several agencies mourned Matt Blansett, a detective for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and a county commissioner. Blansett was one of two law enforcement officers killed in the helicopter crash earlier in the week.
radio7media.com
Positions Available: Lawrence County Correction Officers
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF CORRECTION OFFICERS. CANDIDATES CAN APPLY IN PERSON AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE LOCATED AT 240 WEST GAINES STEET IN LAWRENCEBURG. PAY IS $13.28 AND HOUR WITH A $500 SIGN ON BONUS. APPLICATIONS CAN BE DOWNLOADED AT LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV.
wgnsradio.com
Locally Owned and Operated Premiere 6 Movie Theater Turns 55! The Theater Remains OPEN as they Wrap Up Major Renovations
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Premiere 6, the only locally owned movie theater in Murfreesboro, has been undergoing some major renovations - many of which started towards the latter half of last year…. That was General Manager Shelby Brantly. At the start of 2022, those updates and renovations continued…. The local movie theater...
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County EMS Celebration
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS WAS HONORED TO ORGANIZE A CELEBRATION REUNION THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR BYSTANDERS, FIRST RESPONDERS, A PATIENT, AND FAMILY MEMBERS FROM A CRITICAL LIFE-THREATENING CALL BACK IN JULY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ON JULY 12TH, GREG THOMPSON WAS ENJOYING A DAY ON THE DRIVING RANGE AT DIXIE OAKS GOLF CLUB, WHEN SUDDENLY HE COLLAPSED AND WAS IN SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST WITH NO PULSE AND NO BREATHING. BYSTANDERS, DISPATCHERS, EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS, AND EMS PROVIDERS WORKED TIRELESSLY ORGANIZING RESPONSES, PERFORMING CPR, DEPLOYING AN AUTOMATIC EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR, AND PROVIDING ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT CARE. SHORTLY AFTER MULTIPLE DEFIBRILLATION SHOCKS AND PROVIDING LIFE SAVING MEDICATIONS, THOMPSON REGAINED A PULSE AND BEGAN BREATHING ON HIS OWN. VANDERBILT LIFEFLIGHT 4 WAS DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE TO TRANSPORT THE PATIENT TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER FOR POST CARDIAC ARREST CARE. THOMPSON WAS RELEASED FROM VUMC, IS CONTINUING HIS RECOVERY AT HOME, AND HAS ALREADY RETURNED BACK TO WORK. ON THURSDAY DURING AN AMAZING REUNION, EVERYONE THAT PLAYED A PART THAT DAY GATHERED TO CELEBRATE THIS INCREDIBLE OUTCOME TO A HORRIFIC LIFETHREATHENIN SITUATION. COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS, CHURCHES, OR OTHER GROUPS IS INTERESTED IN CPR OR OTHER LIFESAVING TRAINING, CONTACT US AT 931-762-3566.
Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash
Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
Homicide investigation ongoing after body found in Decatur parking lot
Decatur Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found Friday morning.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro native named Tennessee National Guard’s best marksman at shooting competition
More than 75 members of the Tennessee National Guard competed Aug. 19-21 at the Adjutant General Match, a three-day marksmanship training event and shooting competition for Tennessee's Guardsmen. This weekend's match, which took place at Tullahoma's Volunteer Training Site, focused on handgun proficiency, while the rifle match took place in May.
murfreesboro.com
Home Depot Cat, Pumpkin, Passes Away
If you’ve been to Home Depot in Murfreesboro then chances are you’ve seen Pumpkin around the store at some point. It’s with a heavy heart to say that sweet Pumpkin has passed. Thanks to Abby May for the pictures:. “Our sweet pumpkin girl passed away this morning...
msn.com
Coffee County student arrested after threatening to shoot up school with AK-47
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 15-year-old student at Coffee County Central High School was arrested Friday after being accused of making a threat toward his school. The student was taken into custody after a Coffee County school resource officer was tipped off about a threatening text written by the student, according to a Coffee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
WDEF
Huntsville men charged with Rossville murder
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Two Huntsville men have been arrested for a murder in Rossville several weeks ago. Dakota Bradshaw was shot inside his home on Peachtree Street on Monday afternoon, August first. Witnesses were able to give Walker County Sheriff’s Officers a description of the shooter and the...
WDEF
More information on Sgt. Lee Russell who was killed in helicopter crash
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is releasing more information on the pilot who was killed in the Marion County helicopter crash this week. Lee Russell was from a small town in western Tennessee, McKenzie. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve deputy for Henry County...
MFRD engineer owes life to Marion County detective killed in helicopter crash
An engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says he owes his life to a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
