LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS WAS HONORED TO ORGANIZE A CELEBRATION REUNION THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR BYSTANDERS, FIRST RESPONDERS, A PATIENT, AND FAMILY MEMBERS FROM A CRITICAL LIFE-THREATENING CALL BACK IN JULY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, ON JULY 12TH, GREG THOMPSON WAS ENJOYING A DAY ON THE DRIVING RANGE AT DIXIE OAKS GOLF CLUB, WHEN SUDDENLY HE COLLAPSED AND WAS IN SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST WITH NO PULSE AND NO BREATHING. BYSTANDERS, DISPATCHERS, EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS, AND EMS PROVIDERS WORKED TIRELESSLY ORGANIZING RESPONSES, PERFORMING CPR, DEPLOYING AN AUTOMATIC EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR, AND PROVIDING ADVANCED LIFE SUPPORT CARE. SHORTLY AFTER MULTIPLE DEFIBRILLATION SHOCKS AND PROVIDING LIFE SAVING MEDICATIONS, THOMPSON REGAINED A PULSE AND BEGAN BREATHING ON HIS OWN. VANDERBILT LIFEFLIGHT 4 WAS DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE TO TRANSPORT THE PATIENT TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER FOR POST CARDIAC ARREST CARE. THOMPSON WAS RELEASED FROM VUMC, IS CONTINUING HIS RECOVERY AT HOME, AND HAS ALREADY RETURNED BACK TO WORK. ON THURSDAY DURING AN AMAZING REUNION, EVERYONE THAT PLAYED A PART THAT DAY GATHERED TO CELEBRATE THIS INCREDIBLE OUTCOME TO A HORRIFIC LIFETHREATHENIN SITUATION. COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS, CHURCHES, OR OTHER GROUPS IS INTERESTED IN CPR OR OTHER LIFESAVING TRAINING, CONTACT US AT 931-762-3566.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO