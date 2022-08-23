Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
MLB legend Rod Carew and several other Hall of Famers confronted Rob Manfred in Cooperstown
MLB legend Rod Carew led an all-out verbal assault on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in Cooperstown, and he didn’t handle it well. It’s custom for the commissioner of baseball to have a private dinner with all the Hall of Famers in Cooperstown the weekend of the ceremony. Typically, the conversation is predictably about baseball, and the state of the game today.
MLB・
Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years
Rich Hill is proving to be an ageless wonder in Major League Baseball. The man is still pitching in his 40s, and he had just put up his most impressive performance this season with the Boston Red Sox to date. Hill toed the rubber against the Tampa Bay Rays at home Saturday night and proceeded […] The post Rich Hill pulls off insane feat seen only two players have done in past 122 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Jim Edmonds needs a bigger role in St Louis Cardinals booth
Jim Edmonds’ lack of appearances in the St. Louis Cardinals’ booth lately is disappointing. Jim Edmonds is the superior color commentator for the St. Louis Cardinals, and the fact that he hasn’t done too many games in recent series is a bummer. While Edmonds and the other...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Cardinals after Contreras' 4-hit game
Atlanta Braves (79-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Cardinals -103; over/under is 7...
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals place slugger Nolan Arenado on paternity leave, add rookie Juan Yepez
The St. Louis Cardinals have placed star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the paternity list to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. The Cardinals also recalled rookie infielder/outfielder Juan Yepez from Triple-A Memphis on Friday. They also welcomed the return of reliever Ryan Helsley from a week on paternity leave, including a stint on the restricted list after he extended his absence because his child needed some extra tests.
Trout sets Angels scoring record in 12-0 rout of Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night. Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10. Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored. “We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise and, obviously, Mike’s going to go down as one of the best,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “Special player and pretty and special to be able to manage him, too.”
FOX Sports
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Braves after 4-hit game
Atlanta Braves (79-49, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Braves +105; over/under is 7...
Mets rumors: Steve Cohen makes strong statement on Jacob deGrom’s future
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen says he will do whatever he can to keep ace pitcher Jacob deGrom. Saturday, Aug. 29, was an important day for the New York Mets, as they held Old Timer’s Day for the first time since 1994. Not only that, but they finally retired Willie Mays’ No. 24 during the pre-game festivities. It was a huge day for owner Steve Cohen, whose team has the chance to make the postseason in hopes of winning their first World Series title since 1986.
Phillies Promote Slew of Top Prospects
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted a heap of their top talents for the tail end of the minor league season.
Miami Marlins designate first baseman Jesus Aguilar for assignment
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who leads the team in hits, home runs and RBIs, was designated for assignment
Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7...
Kyle Isbel starting Saturday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Isbel is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 210 plate appearances this season, Isbel has a .214 batting average...
Yelich, Wong HR, Mitchell's 1st hit, Brewers beat Cubs 9-7
MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7 Sunday. Mitchell, Milwaukee’s first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his...
Andrew Knizner sitting for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Knizner will sit out Sunday's game against the Braves while Yadier Molina takes over at catcher and bats eighth. Knizner is projected for 62 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
