TORONTO (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in Angels history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Los Angeles halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night. Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast, and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10. Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th homer off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored. “We’ve had a lot of great hitters in this franchise and, obviously, Mike’s going to go down as one of the best,” interim manager Phil Nevin said. “Special player and pretty and special to be able to manage him, too.”

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO