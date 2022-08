The Elida Bulldogs rushed for 305 yards and defeated the Kenton Wildcats 45-14 in Western Buckeye League football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats (0-2 overall, 0-1 WBL) led 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0) surged ahead 21-14 at the half and then outscored Kenton 24-0 over the final two periods.

KENTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO