Rochester man convicted for 2021 broad daylight shooting, standoff

By Hailie Higgins
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been convicted for shooting at an occupied vehicle in broad daylight and sparking a standoff in 2021, officials with the District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

A bit before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2021, investigators say that 41-year-old Anthony Breedlove shot an illegal firearm at a moving car before entering a home. While the car was hit by gunfire, no one was injured.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to make contact with Breedlove for about two hours, at which point police said he agreed to exit.

On Tuesday, Breedlove was convicted by a Monroe County jury of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Breedlove was on parole at the time of the shooting. Based on his history, he will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

“While on parole, Anthony Breedlove had an opportunity to become a productive member of society,” Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley said. “Instead, he obtained an illegal weapon and recklessly fired it on a residential street during broad daylight. Anthony Breedlove proved that he does not care about this community and is best served in the New York State Department of Corrections.”

